Aruba Tourism Authority Hires New Southeast Sales Manager

The Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) has hired Donna Smith as its newest sales manager for the Southeast region, reinforcing the existing North America team. In her new role at ATA, she will oversee sales activities in the Southeast region. Serving as a primary point of contact for and continually building relationships with the ATA’s travel advisor partners, Smith’s experience and knowledge in the luxury market will be an integral part of Aruba’s success amid its rapid tourism recovery, according to the destination marketing and management organization.

Smith’s career in luxury travel sales spans more than 30 years, including her most recent role as business development manager at Island Destinations/ID Travel Group, a global luxury tour operator, where she built and retained relationships through marketing initiatives and key industry events. Additional previous positions she held include Omni Hotels & Resorts, KSL Resorts & Hotels and Salamander Hotels & Resorts.

Said Smith in a press announcement: “As Aruba approaches its one-year marker since reopening its borders to international travelers in July 2020, I’m excited to be a part of the team’s continual work for a leading and innovative Caribbean destination of choice.”

With the aim of positioning and developing Aruba as the preferred Caribbean destination, the ATA is responsible for uniting tourism interests amongst the on- and off-island stakeholders/partners for the purpose of coordinating destination marketing, destination development and destination partnerships.

About Aruba: As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba—"One happy island”—offers impressive beaches, diverse culinary offerings and Arikok National Park.

Learn more on www.aruba.com.

