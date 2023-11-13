Send Your Clients To Find Seasons Greetings In Belize.

Brilliant sunshine bathes the waters, beaches and rolling hillsides of Belize throughout the year, and the winter season is no exception. Here, tucked beneath the Yucatan Peninsula and bordered by Mexico, Guatemala and the gentle waters of the Caribbean Sea, your clients will find an unparalleled vacation destination that, somehow, remains unspoiled.



The official language of Belize is English, making it easy to communicate with the diverse population of welcoming locals who call this independent nation home. And once your clients speak to them, they’ll discover a culture eager to share its many secrets with the outside world. The first of these, and certainly its oldest, lies just offshore.



The Belize Barrier Reef runs the entire length of the nation, creating what is essentially a massive lagoon all along its coast. Here, your clients can spend their holiday season with fins on their feet, a mask over their eyes and a smile on their face as they snorkel or dive this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Vibrant fish in a variety of species swirl around in schools of hundreds, huge coral heads erupt from the ocean’s floor and three atolls draw visitors from across the globe here each year—and for good reason.



Back on land, Belize’s northern cities of Corozal Town and Orange Walk Town showcase the Spanish influence that comes from being so close to the border with Mexico. Here, your clients can stroll past brightly colored buildings, snack on the area’s famed street tacos and take a swim in the sea before sitting down for cocktails with an incredible view of the sea. The shimmering waves, sparkling sands and star-filled skies make it easy to sip the evening away to the beat of a Garifuna drum band, as your clients will surely learn for themselves.



The holiday season also brings traditional Belizean treats unlike anything your clients will find back home. There’s rum popo, a creamy drink made with Belizean liquor that’s often compared to a strongly spiked eggnog. Christmas ham is a staple here, where it’s frequently glazed with mustard, spices and pineapple rings. Even fruit cake is given a Caribbean spin in Belize, where molasses, burnt sugar and local alcohol transform chewy fruits and nuts into a taste sensation. All of which means your clients will be well fed before they take off to enjoy exploring cenotes and caves, climbing up majestic waterfalls or fishing alongside a local guide who knows all the best spots.



Maya archaeological sites can also be found throughout the nation, each featuring an array of artifacts, temples and traditions that speak to the country’s ancient past. Your clients can learn about the first days of the Maya empire, its massive expansion and mysterious demise, and tidbits about its day-to-day life, including Pok-A-Tok, a traditional ball game played amongst and between tribes.



No matter if your clients are seeking a relaxing holiday escape or an adventurous one, whether they’re looking to stay in the lap of luxury or to keep things a bit more quaint, Belize has the winter vacation of their dreams waiting just a short flight away. Invite them to pack their swimsuits, leave their heavy coats behind and Grab Life in Belize!