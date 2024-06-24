The Summer Escape Your Clients Seek Is Waiting In Belize

Belize boasts incredible natural beauty throughout the year, from the deepest parts of its jungles to the most vibrant streets in its towns to the miles-long expanse of the Belize Barrier Reef waiting offshore. And in summer, the country comes alive in a different way, with fabulous festivals celebrating the cuisine and culture of this diverse nation.



The Belize International Music And Food Festival returns in 2024, and will be bigger and better than before. This two-day event takes place at Saca Chispas Field on beautiful San Pedro, Belize and will feature a mega concert on July 27 followed by an all-day party on July 28th . Your clients can expect a wide variety of artists from Belize, throughout the Caribbean, as well as a chance to savor delicious Belizean cuisine and cocktails. It’s an event they won’t want to miss.



Belize’s Lobster Festivals are another series of summer events sure to tempt your clients’ senses. From the delicious taste of freshly prepared spiny lobsters to the sound of live music drifting through the air, it’s a wonderful time best enjoyed with bare feet and a Belikin (the official beer of Belize) in hand! The festivals take place on Ambergris Caye July 1-13, in Placencia July 5-7 and on Caye Caulker July 12-14.



Whether they come for a festival or just for general summer fun, your clients will find that enjoying Belize is as easy as the laid-back lifestyle here. In addition to short, often direct, flights to get them here, the official language is English, so chatting with the friendly Belizean locals will be second nature for your clients. The US Dollar is also widely accepted throughout the nation, and always at a fixed exchange rate of 2:1, and credit cards work just like they do back home.



Throughout the nation, Maya archaeological sites offer a compelling look into the past. You can take a boat up the New River to Lamanai, ride horseback to Xunantunich or simply catch a ride to a host of other sites where ancient temples, preserved artwork and sprawling grounds still showcase the power of a civilization that thrived here centuries ago.



The Belize Barrier Reef is yet another wonder found here that shouldn’t be missed. This UNESCO site is the second largest barrier reef in the world, running the entire length of the nation and creating an enormous lagoon along its shore. Sites like the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, The Aquarium and Shark Ray Alley appeal to snorkelers and divers alike, while the depths of Belize’s Great Blue Hole are a one-of-a-kind sight for more advanced divers to enjoy.



Back on land, sort of, Belize’s unique systems of caves and cenotes (water-filled sinkholes formed with the nation’s unique karst topography) offer the unforgettable opportunity to strap on a headlamp, sit in a tube and float through enormous caverns along a river of crystal-clear water.



Add in thrilling ziplines soaring through the treetops, quaint restaurants serving local cuisine, powder-soft beaches just asking to be strolled and accommodations ranging from laid-back to luxurious, and your clients will find everything they’re looking for in a summer retreat, and more, in Belize. All you need do is point them in our direction, encourage them to Grab Life with us and hear their amazing stories when they return.