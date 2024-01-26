African Travel Launches 95 “Make Travel Matter” Experiences

African Travel, Inc. (ATI) is offering 95 “Make Travel Matter” experiences across all of their 2024 itineraries in 16 destinations. Each conscious travel experience is chosen for its positive impact on the wildlife and local communities African Travel explores as well as for the clients who experience them. These immersive experiences directly advance the Sustainability Development Goals set by the United Nations. African Travel has also introduced two new wildlife conservation experiences in South Africa and Namibia that help protect near-extinct and endangered animals, including vultures and cheetahs.

Of those new experiences, on the 10-day “South Africa’s Natural Wonders” safari, clients will discover the wildlife kingdom of Shamwari Private Game Reserve with seven lodges and three rehabilitation and education facilities. The reserve is also known for successful conservation initiatives. Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy and well-balanced ecosystem; however, they encounter numerous human-made threats with some populations having severely decreased by over 90 percent in the past 30 years, with several species facing possible extinction. In partnership with Vulpro, an organization whose mission is protecting African vultures through collaboration and innovation in South Africa, the Vulture Breeding Program at Shamwari Centre opened on January 23, 2024 as part of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre experience. As Africa’s largest vulture relocation, 160 Cape and African White-backed vultures settled into their new home at Shamwari. Guests can visit the venue during their stay.

On the 10-day, “Namibia Luxury Train Journey,” clients will board the Rovos Rail, taking in the landscapes while stopping in Kimberley and Fish River Canyon—second in size to the Grand Canyon. They will embark on safari experiences in Namibia’s Sossusvlei and encounter Etosha National Park’s wildlife, including giraffes, lions, elephants, leopards and the black rhino in their natural habitat. They will also visit the Cheetah Conservation Fund’s Research and Education Centre. Cheetah Conservation Fund is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to save the cheetah and its ecosystem. In the past century, 90 percent of the cheetah population has declined worldwide. The center is located near the city of Ojiwarongo which overlooks the Waterberg Plateau.

For more information, visit www.africantravelinc.com.

