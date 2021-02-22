Avanti Launches FIT and Group Travel to Egypt

Avanti Destinations announced it has started offering custom FIT and group travel to Egypt, which is currently open to American tourists. A new 52-page e-brochure “Essence of Egypt 2021-2022,” designed to be shared with clients, is available on the tour operator’s agent portal.

The e-brochure provides advice on travel times within Egypt, options for meeting visa requirements and descriptions of the new products: Five customizable vacations, six destinations, 19 hotels and 38 experiences and activities, in addition to 11 different four- and five-star luxury ships for three- to 12-night Nile cruises on four routes. Advisors can add or subtract destinations, activities and the number of days to each vacation to match each clients’ specific interests and preferences.

New Destinations and Experiences

Egyptian destinations offered by Avanti include:

Cairo, the Arab world's largest city, near the site of Memphis, the first capital of ancient Egypt

Alexandria, founded by Alexander the Great and, today, the nation's second largest city, home to the modern Biblioteca Alexandrina and a Mediterranean atmosphere

Luxor, on the site of ancient Thebes, capital during the height of ancient Egypt in the Middle and New Kingdoms and home to the temples of Karnak and Luxor, among others

Aswan, a southern border town in ancient times between Egypt and the African kingdom of Nubia, and today the location of Abu Simbel, the twin temples built by Ramses the Great, which were relocated before the Aswan Dam flooded the original location

The Berber oasis of Siwa, known primarily as the site of the Temple of the Oracle of Amun, which Alexander the Great consulted to claim the right to rule Egypt

The modern resort town of Hurghada on the Red Sea with coral reefs offshore and opportunities for snorkeling, scuba diving, camel riding and mountain biking.

Among the 38 new activities and experiences, almost all of them are private (think: tours of pyramids, sphinxes, temples and museums. Options include the new Grand Egyptian Museum (slated to open this year); a private tour of Coptic Christian and Jewish sites in Cairo; private dinner in a local Cairo home; sound and light shows (with private transfers) at various monuments and temples; a private bird watching tour around the Nile’s Cataract Islands; private tour of Nubian villages; private sunset desert safari by 4x4 to a hot and cold spring; and private tour on a traditional felucca sailboat to Aswan’s botanical garden. All private tours and excursions include a local English-speaking tour guide, and for tours of ancient monuments the guide is an Egyptologist.

For additional information, log onto the travel advisor portal book.avantidestinations.com or call 1-800-422-5053.

