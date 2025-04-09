City Cruises Launches New Chef-Led Six-City Culinary Tour

City Cruises has launched a new culinary experience with Chicago-born chef and restaurateur Chef Adrianne Calvo. On the “Maximum Flavor with Chef Adrianne: A Culinary Voyage,” Chef Calvo will embark on a six-city tour this summer and fall, starting in Chicago on May 14, followed by events aboard City Cruises ships in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco and San Diego.

With 50 percent of global travelers booking restaurant reservations before flights this year, City Cruises’ new partnership with Chef Calvo delivers an opportunity for foodies looking to immerse themselves in America’s culinary capitals. The culinary tour is part of City Cruises’ new live entertainment series, “City Cruises Live,” which is bringing the best in live entertainment, music, sports, and more to the water.

As part of the event, guests will enjoy a four-course menu tailored to each city’s unique cuisine, blended with Chef Calvo’s signature “Maximum Flavor” style. While dining, the chef will walk guests through her inspiration, flavors, ingredients and process, and will even partake in a live cooking demonstration in most cities. While enjoying views of some of America’s most famous locales from the water, guests may also have access to a full bar to enjoy cocktails and music provided by an onboard DJ. As a VIP add-on, guests can opt to board early for an exclusive meet-and-greet with the chef which includes a live cocktail-making demonstration led by her and a photo opportunity with a signed, printed souvenir photo. Additional extras in select ports include a signed copy of Chef Calvo’s cookbook and an event-exclusive culinary apron.

Dates and locations of the culinary voyage include:

Chicago (May 14)

Boston (June 12)

Washington, D.C. (July 17)

New York (August 14)

San Francisco (September 12)

San Diego (October 10)

Boarding time for all the above cruises is 6:30 p.m.; and cruise timings are from 7–10 p.m.

Chicago-born Chef Calvo is an award-winning chef, author, restaurateur and Emmy-nominated YouTube show host. She is the owner of the restaurant Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Bar in Miami. The restaurant’s popularity and Chef Calvo’s own recipes on the gourmet delivery service, Goldbelly, spurred her to launch her new shop, Baked by Chef Adrianne.

For more information, visit www.cityexperiences.com.

