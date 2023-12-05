Eurobound Offering Paris Olympics Hotel and Vacation Packages

Eurobound has announced that it has blocked hard-to-find space in Paris for the 2024 summer Olympics. According to Eurobound President Brigitte Armand, the company is holding rooms at two hotels. One is in an 18th-century building located near the Paris Opera, with a rooftop garden and bar. The other, in South Pigalle, is known for its nightlife, bars and food outlets.

Armand urged travel advisors to reserve rooms early, as hotel space for the Olympics period, beginning July 26 and running through August 11, is limited. “The important thing is to book the hotel space now, and once it is confirmed, we can plan accordingly,” she said. While it is presently unknown to what extent private tours and transfers will be allowed in Paris during the Olympics period, Eurobound will update clients as soon as information is available, Armand added.

What to know: Eurobound is customizing Olympics-based itineraries for clients who have tickets to specific games and want to extend their vacation. One example is a 10-night France-London combination for a group of five traveling together. The package begins and ends in Paris with an initial three nights in Paris, three nights London, two nights Lyon and a final two nights back in Paris for the Olympics. Besides hotel accommodations, Eurobound arrangements include private half-day tours in London, and a private Food Walking Tour of St. Germain des Pres in Paris, rail travel between destinations and private round-trip rail-to-hotel transfers in London and Lyon.

Another Switzerland-France 10-night package is designed for a couple who already have their own Olympics and Paris hotel reservations. The Eurobound itinerary begins in Zurich and ends in Bayeux before the clients head back to Paris and the Olympics on their own. Included are hotel accommodations in Interlaken, Lausanne, Montreux, Dijon and Bayeux, plus a four-day, first class Swiss Travel Rail Pass. The package also incldues private experiences such as a guided vineyard walking tour in Lausanne, a private cooking class in Dijon and a full-day Burgundy wine tour.

For more information, visit www.eurobound.com.

Related Stories

On Location Unveils More Packages for Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Insider: Two Chic Tea Salons in the Marais District

Bubbly, Historic Reims: The Toast of France’s Champagne Country

Air France Takes Over Delta Service From Raleigh-Durham