InsideAsia Tours Launches New “Culinary Korea” Itinerary

InsideAsia Tours has announced the launch of its latest itinerary, “Culinary Korea.” Over 13 days, travelers can explore South Korea through the local cuisine that is unique to the five destinations featured on this new itinerary.

“Culinary Korea” itinerary highlights:

Seoul – With three days in the capital city, travelers have plenty of time to explore sites like Gyeongbok Palace and Namsan Tower as they get their first taste of Korean cuisine. They can savor "KBBQ" or chimaek fried chicken dishes, craft beers and unique brews in Seongsu . Coffee enthusiasts can indulge in Seoul’s cafés and traditional tea houses, sampling espresso, dalgona coffee and gogooma sweet potato lattes.

– South Korea’s culinary capital is famed for traditional dishes like bibimbap rice bowls and kongnamul-gukbap bean sprout soup. A city renowned for upholding traditional culture in all aspects, the is filled with cafés and food establishments serving traditional staples of Korean cuisine prepared using methods that have been used by locals for hundreds of years. Clinking cups of fizzy rice wine in will foster deep connections among travelers and locals, celebrating with the Korean cheers, “geonbae.” Yeosu – On the lesser visited west coast of Korea, Yeosu offers a taste of port city life with its fish market and maritime cable car. Most notable is the Nangman Night Market , where street performers and food stalls attract lines of hungry patrons looking to enjoy spicy seafood soup and deep-fried fish. Nearby, Seonamsa Temple ’s preserved walled town provides a tranquil escape for inner zen in the midst of this gastronomic adventure.

– On the lesser visited west coast of Korea, Yeosu offers a taste of port city life with its fish market and maritime cable car. Most notable is the , where street performers and food stalls attract lines of hungry patrons looking to enjoy spicy seafood soup and deep-fried fish. Nearby, ’s preserved walled town provides a tranquil escape for inner zen in the midst of this gastronomic adventure. Jeju Island – Known for its balmy climate, tangerines and beaches, Jeju Island is South Korea’s top vacation spot. It is home to Korea’s highest mountain, volcanic rock walls, lava caves and more. This portion of the tour includes a chance to pick and taste Jeju tangerines, as well as an experience with the haenyo community of female free divers who have harvested abalone, octopus and sea urchins for decades with their traditional bitchang spears.

– Known for its balmy climate, tangerines and beaches, Jeju Island is South Korea’s top vacation spot. It is home to Korea’s highest mountain, volcanic rock walls, lava caves and more. This portion of the tour includes a chance to pick and taste Jeju tangerines, as well as an experience with the haenyo community of female free divers who have harvested abalone, octopus and sea urchins for decades with their traditional bitchang spears. Busan – This city is known for its beaches and colorful Gamcheon alleyways. The Jagalchi Fish Market offers fresh seafood, including nakji octopus and spicy maeun-tang soup. Within the winding footpaths of Jagalchi Fish Market, travelers will participate in a cooking workshop led by a Busan local, who will teach how to prepare a traditional Korean dish.

As with all InsideAsia Tours’ self-guided adventures, the “Culinary Korea” itinerary can be adjusted and modified per traveler preferences regarding time, budget and any other activities or sites they would like to explore. Travelers with more time can combine “Culinary Korea” with the “Gastronomic Adventure” from InsideJapan Tours for an extended food-focused exploration of Asia with cultural experts.

For more information, visit www.insideasiatours.com.

Oku Japan Unveils New Self-Guided Walking Tour