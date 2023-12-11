Jacada Travel Launches Bespoke Trips to Oman

Jacada Travel has launched bespoke trips to Oman, furthering its regional expertise in the Middle East. The trips to Oman bring deeper and richer travel experiences, with the help of a dedicated Middle Eastern concierge and a team of travel designers fresh from on-the-ground research trips.

According to Alesha Walton, head of Middle East travel design, “While its neighbors may be showier, Oman stands out with its beauty—from the wild Al Hajar Mountains to the azure waters of the Musandam Peninsula and endless oceans of golden dunes across the Empty Quarter. Our guests can expect seamless exploration, thoughtfully designed hotels and rewarding opportunities to interact with Omanis across the country.”

Each itinerary is individually tailored with respect for local communities and the environment. “We favor working with locally owned businesses that have a profound involvement in their community,” said Natalie Lyall-Grant, positive impact coordinator. “Tourism has the power not just to facilitate an exchange of ideas and perspectives—but to play a key role in preserving culture, history, biodiversity and heritage.”

Here are a few highlights of Jacada Travel’s new tailored offerings in Oman:

Visit museums and cultural institutions in the city of Muscat , located along the Gulf of Oman and surrounded by mountains and desert. Families with children can embark on a treasure hunt through the labyrinthine souks, little ones following a treasure map to find a hidden gift.

, located along the and surrounded by mountains and desert. Families with children can embark on a treasure hunt through the labyrinthine souks, little ones following a treasure map to find a hidden gift. Tuck into a private lunch under a frankincense tree en-route to the Empty Quarter, an unbroken stretch of sand dune-dotted desert in southern Oman. There’s nothing like an evening spent stargazing at a private camp amid the seemingly endless sands to give new meaning to “off-grid.”

Charter a traditional Omani dhow and set sail for the Ad Dimaniyat Islands , whose rich marine diversity is protected as a UNESCO nature reserve. Keep your eyes peeled for turtles, dolphins and migratory birds while snorkeling, diving or stand-up paddle boarding at coral reefs.

, whose rich marine diversity is protected as a nature reserve. Keep your eyes peeled for turtles, dolphins and migratory birds while snorkeling, diving or stand-up paddle boarding at coral reefs. Gaze at clear night skies from high above sea level in the Al Hajar mountains of northeast Oman. Peer at planets, through constellations and on to other marvels with the aid of an astronomer.

Settle in for lunch with a local bedouin family who will welcome travelers warmly while relating their way of life and traditions, as well as how changes have affected them in recent years.

Slip through ancient villages blooming with roses during springtime on the Saiq Plateau in northern Oman. Linger to learn about the centuries-old distilling process and enduring traditions behind true Omani rose water, renowned as a fragrance and seasoning, especially in local desserts.

For more information, visit www.jacadatravel.com.

