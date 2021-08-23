Lady Gaga Returns to Park MGM for Nine Performances in October

Lady Gaga is returning to Park MGM in Las Vegas in October 2021. The multi-award-winning superstar will take the Park Theater stage for nine performances of her critically acclaimed “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” show. Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, the shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, “Love For Sale,” which will be released on October 1 via Interscope.

The show will run on Thursday, October 14; Saturday, October 16; Sunday, October 17; Thursday, October 21; Saturday, October 23; Sunday, October 24; Thursday, October 28; Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31

Members of Lady Gaga’s “Little Monsters” fan community will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Tuesday, August 24 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information, visit GagaVegas.com.

Citi/ AAdvantage is the official pre-sale credit card of the Lady Gaga’s residency at Park Theater. As such, Citi/AAdvantage card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 25 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

M life Rewards loyalty members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.

Tickets starting at $90 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Saturday, August 28 at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of on-stage seating also will be available. Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ParkMGM.com, Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com. This show will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR full vaccination for entry. More information can be found at parkmgm.com.

Lady Gaga has 35 million global album sales, 42 billion streams and 321 million in song consumption. In addition to an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards, she has 12 Grammy awards among other accomplishments.

