Rail Europe Stops Selling Tours, Resigns USTOA Active Membership

Following a change in its business model, Rail Europe North America Inc. has suspended selling tour packages. As a result, Rail Europe is no longer a U.S. Tour Operators Association (USTOA) Active Member effective January 31, 2021. Accordingly, Rail Europe North America Inc. no longer participates in the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.

Good to know: Purchases of Rail Europe North America Inc. products made prior to January 31, 2021, shall continue to be protected under the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. Client deposits and payments thereafter will not be covered by the USTOA program.

“Our company has refocused its activity to selling European rail tickets and passes to the B2B and B2C markets and is no longer selling tour packages,” said Laurent Tonnellier, general manager business North and South America at Rail Europe, in a press announcement. “As a result, the company no longer qualifies as a tour operator member. While the new business model changes our current affiliation status with USTOA, we are pleased to continue the relationship as an Associate Member.”

Laurent added: “Rail Europe’s office in North America is fully committed to serve its customers: Tour operators, travel agencies, consortia, partners and consumers. Rail Europe provides a full range of technologies to connect to the largest European railroad inventories.”

Rail Europe North America Inc. has been a partner of USTOA since 1994. For information about Rail Europe, visit www.raileurope.com; for more on USTOA or the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program, visit www.ustoa.com.

