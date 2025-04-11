Railbookers Launches 11 Culinary-Focused Journeys Across Europe

Railbookers has introduced 11 European rail vacations designed for foodies. The new “Culinary Capitals by Rail” itineraries reflect a growing trend among travelers who are using cuisine as a lens to explore local culture. Railbookers’ culinary journeys offer the flexibility of independent rail travel, combined with curated experiences such as guided food tours, cooking classes and wine tastings that bring each destination to life.

Travelers can choose from itineraries that cross multiple countries and cosmopolitan capitals celebrated for their culinary heritage, or select “slow travel” journeys that offer a deeper look at a single region’s food traditions. With trips ranging from seven to 17 days, each itinerary includes visits to local markets, family-run kitchens, scenic vineyards and historic city centers.

Highlights of the new “Culinary Capitals by Rail” itineraries include:

“ Florence to Rome: A Food Adventure ” (Seven days, Florence to Rome) – On this journey, travelers will delve into the Renaissance wonders of Florence with a hands-on pizza and gelato cooking class while savoring the region’s finest wines in the Chianti Hills . In Rome, guests will explore ancient landmarks such as the Colosseum and Roman Forum , followed by guided tours through historic piazzas and hidden trattorias.

” (Seven days, Florence to Rome) – On this journey, travelers will delve into the Renaissance wonders of Florence with a hands-on pizza and gelato cooking class while savoring the region’s finest wines in the . In Rome, guests will explore ancient landmarks such as the and , followed by guided tours through historic piazzas and hidden trattorias. “ Taste of Portugal ” (Eight days, round-trip from Lisbon ) – This journey explores the contrasting energies of Lisbon and Porto . Travelers can stroll through Lisbon’s pastel-painted alleyways and along Porto’s riverfront, home to world-famous wine cellars. Guests can enjoy a full-day Douro Valley cruise from Porto to Régua , with vineyard views and a tasting experience at a renowned winery.

” (Eight days, round-trip from ) – This journey explores the contrasting energies of Lisbon and . Travelers can stroll through Lisbon’s pastel-painted alleyways and along Porto’s riverfront, home to world-famous wine cellars. Guests can enjoy a full-day cruise from Porto to , with vineyard views and a tasting experience at a renowned winery. “ Taste of Emilia-Romagna ” (11 days, round-trip from Milan ) – The trip begins in Milan with stops in classic trattorias and the Duomo before heading to Parma for a private tasting of locally produced Parmigiano-Reggiano, prosciutto and balsamic vinegar. In Modena , travelers visit the historic Cavedoni vinegar house, followed by a deep dive into Bologna ’s food scene, sampling mortadella, tortellini and regional wines. The trip ends in Florence with a pizza and gelato-making class before returning to Milan.

” (11 days, round-trip from ) – The trip begins in Milan with stops in classic trattorias and the before heading to for a private tasting of locally produced Parmigiano-Reggiano, prosciutto and balsamic vinegar. In , travelers visit the historic vinegar house, followed by a deep dive into ’s food scene, sampling mortadella, tortellini and regional wines. The trip ends in Florence with a pizza and gelato-making class before returning to Milan. “ Taste of Spain ” (12 days, round-trip from Madrid ) – Guests can enjoy a private tapas tour in Madrid, a flamenco class in Barcelona and a Catalan vineyard lunch in Montserrat . In Valencia , they will learn the secrets of authentic paella during a hands-on cooking class, then savor Andalusian cuisine, including gazpacho and torrijas, on a guided tasting in Seville . The journey concludes with a day trip to the Alhambra in Granada , exploring its palaces and gardens.

” (12 days, round-trip from ) – Guests can enjoy a private tapas tour in Madrid, a flamenco class in and a Catalan vineyard lunch in . In , they will learn the secrets of authentic paella during a hands-on cooking class, then savor Andalusian cuisine, including gazpacho and torrijas, on a guided tasting in . The journey concludes with a day trip to the in , exploring its palaces and gardens. “ Culinary Capitals of Europe ” (13 days, Amsterdam to Rome) – This cross-continental itinerary offers a taste of Europe through six of its iconic capitals: Amsterdam, Paris , Munich , Vienna , Zurich and Rome. Travelers will enjoy castle-to-cuisine excursions, guided food tours, wine tastings and small-group culinary experiences. From Swiss chocolate to Roman street food, each destination blends history with local flavor.

” (13 days, to Rome) – This cross-continental itinerary offers a taste of Europe through six of its iconic capitals: Amsterdam, , , , and Rome. Travelers will enjoy castle-to-cuisine excursions, guided food tours, wine tastings and small-group culinary experiences. From Swiss chocolate to Roman street food, each destination blends history with local flavor. “ Italy’s Food Adventures by Rail ” (14 days, Milan to Naples ) – This coast-to-coast itinerary connects Italy’s most beloved flavors: risotto in Milan, cicchetti in Venice , tortellini and mortadella in Bologna, pizza and gelato made from scratch in Florence, a wine-paired lunch in Chianti and Neapolitan pizza in Naples. Travelers roam the country’s culinary heartlands, from the fashion-forward streets of Milan and the canals of Venice to the Renaissance treasures of Florence and the ancient ruins of Rome.

” (14 days, Milan to ) – This coast-to-coast itinerary connects Italy’s most beloved flavors: risotto in Milan, cicchetti in , tortellini and mortadella in Bologna, pizza and gelato made from scratch in Florence, a wine-paired lunch in Chianti and Neapolitan pizza in Naples. Travelers roam the country’s culinary heartlands, from the fashion-forward streets of Milan and the canals of Venice to the Renaissance treasures of Florence and the ancient ruins of Rome. “Europe’s Food Adventures by Rail” (17 days, Edinburgh to Rome) – Travelers begin their adventure in Edinburgh before journeying through e and Paris. The route continues with a canal-side stroll in Amsterdam, followed by stops in Berlin, Vienna and Venice, and concludes in Rome. Along the way, food tours, wine tastings and meals offer a lens into the heart of European cuisine.

Good to know: All itineraries are customizable, allowing guests to travel on any date and personalize their experience with hotel upgrades, extended stays or pre- and post-cruise options.

For more information, visit www.railbookers.com.

