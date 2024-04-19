Sur La Table Launches Series of Educational Trips to France

Sur La Table, a specialty retailer of cookware, kitchen electrics and bakeware, has launched “Sur La Table Culinary Journeys,” an interactive series of educational trips. These immersive experiences will be offered in partnership with Academic Travel Abroad Inc., an educational travel provider.

Guests will enjoy immersion into local customs and traditions with private food tours, cooking classes and access to artisan workshops. To kick off the series, Sur La Table is hosting two culinary journeys in France during autumn 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, trips include Paris, France and Southern Italy.

Here's what's on tap for this year:

“A Taste of Northwestern France” (September 1-8) in Normandy and Brittany will take travelers to seaside villages, organic farms and local markets. Travelers will participate in hands-on experiences, including a crepe-making class, a visit to the island and abbey of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, and a live demonstration on preparing shrimp led by a local head chef.

“A Taste of Provence and the French Riviera” (September 29 to October 6) in Marseille and Nice includes food tours, hands-on cooking classes, access to artisan workshops and more. Travelers will have the chance to savor regional dishes and learn about the culture and history that underpins the food scene of Southern France. Guests will also be able to participate in a private, before-hours tour of the Maison Empereur, a heritage hardware store that sells over 60,000 unique wares.

For more information, visit www.surlatableculinaryjourneys.com.

