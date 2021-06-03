Tauck Resuming Operations In Europe and Africa This Summer

Tauck has announced the official restart of its operations in Europe and Africa. The company plans to reopen in stages, beginning with selected departures of its “Iceland” and “Treasures of the Aegean” small-ship ocean cruises in June and July. (Also scheduled for July are the resumption of the company’s cruises in the Galapagos Islands, as well as its "Tauck Bridges" family adventure in Costa Rica.) Tauck’s guided safaris in eastern and southern Africa will resume in August, as will its land tours in Spain, France and Portugal.

August will also mark the resumption of Tauck’s European river cruises, with departures sailing on the Rhône and Seine in France and the Douro River in Portugal. Although no firm date has been set, Tauck plans to restart its cruises on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers—and the bulk of its remaining European land tours—in early fall as border openings permit. Those itineraries will be added to an “Open for Travel” page on Tauck’s website as they return to the company’s active roster.

The New ms Andorinha

Tauck’s August sailings on the Douro will mark its first-ever journeys on the river, as well as the debut of its new ms Andorinha riverboat. The Andorinha will accommodate just 84 Tauck guests, a smaller number compared to other cruise lines’ Douro ships of the same approximate size. One especially notable feature of the ship will be a pop-up restaurant that rises from the stern of the vessel’s Sun (top) Deck on hydraulic lifts to become a fully functioning eatery with views of the surrounding countryside. Named Arthur’s for Tauck chairman Arthur Tauck Jr., the restaurant can also be lowered for added clearance when passing under low bridges.