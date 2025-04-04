The Travel Corporation Appoints CEO, Deputy CEO for Touring Division

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced the permanent appointment of Simon Jones as CEO and Melissa DaSilva as deputy CEO of TTC Tour Brands, following DaSilva’s tenure as interim CEO since October 2024.

Jones joins TTC from Away Resorts, where he successfully led a turnaround of the business through to a recent financial restructuring. Prior to this, he served as managing director of Premier Inn and Restaurants, overseeing a team of 33,000 employees across 1,300 operating units. During his tenure at Premier Inn, Jones was instrumental in growing revenues by nearly £1 ($1.2) billion and increasing EBITDAR by £300 ($387) million—reaching £2.7 ($3.4) billion and £1.1 ($1.4) billion, respectively.

Jones’s appointment brings significant relevant experience to TTC at a "pivotal time" in the company’s growth journey. He will work closely with DaSilva in her expanded role as deputy CEO, where she will continue to oversee all source markets and play a key leadership role for TTC Tour Brands into the future. Previously, DaSilva was president of TTC Tour Brands for North America, resulting in enhanced business practices, increased productivity and record profits during her tenure.

Jones’ official start date will be confirmed in due course. In the meantime, DaSilva will continue to serve as interim CEO, Touring, ensuring continuity for the division.

For more information, visit www.ttc.com.

