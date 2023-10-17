TTC Tour Brands Invests in Biofuel, Expands Nature-Based Climate Solutions

TTC Tour Brands, including Trafalgar, Contiki, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, has announced new investments in the planet through the brands’ Carbon Fund and its philanthropic arm, The TreadRight Foundation, both of which support TTC’s Climate Action Plan and net zero ambition. The Carbon Fund, which was created to finance the decarbonization of TTC’s business, is generated by revenue from the brands.

TTC Tour Brands has announced its Carbon Fund’s first investments, including in renewable energy for its properties, and biofuel for its coaches. The TreadRight Foundation, which is prioritizing support for nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, has declared its support for the Daintree Rainforest Rescue project. These new investments align with the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) green investment priority for tourism’s recovery and future growth. Reaching net zero is the brands’ first goal in their five-year sustainability strategy How We Tread Right (HWTR).

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in our journey towards net zero, but the work never stops. We know it’s going to take bold changes, significant investments and the right partners to achieve our aggressive net zero goal. Protecting our planet, its people, and wildlife is the foundation of our mission to ‘Make Travel Matter,’ and investments are necessary and integrated into every aspect of our business and trips,” said Melissa DaSilva, president, TTC Tour Brands, North America.

New Carbon Fund investments

Contiki is partnering with GoodFuels , a manufacturer and supplier of HVO biofuel that is completely produced by certified feedstock labeled as waste or residue. This will reduce Contiki’s trip emissions by 20 percent in Europe where HVO biofuel is available. This supports the brand’s efforts to transition their transportation network to zero or low emissions vehicles.

, a manufacturer and supplier of HVO biofuel that is completely produced by certified feedstock labeled as waste or residue. This will reduce Contiki’s trip emissions by 20 percent in where HVO biofuel is available. This supports the brand’s efforts to transition their transportation network to zero or low emissions vehicles. TTC Tour Brands is securing 100 percent renewable electricity for four properties in North America, including three offices: TTC’s USA offices in Cypress and Encino, CA; its office in Toronto, Canada; as well as Old Town, TTC’s entertainment district in Kissimmee, FL. This will be done through Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) purchases which will allow the company to avoid 554 tons of CO2e annually from the brand’s electricity consumption.

New nature-based solution partners

TTC Tour Brands’ nonprofit, The TreadRight Foundation is partnering with Australian-based Rainforest Rescue to support its efforts in the Daintree Rainforest, which will be the brand’s fourth nature-based solution partner. The Daintree Rainforest is significant for both the Indigenous people who live there and because of its unique biodiversity including 186 species listed as either rare or endangered. TTC Tour Brands’ support will enable Rainforest Rescue to further its protection and restoration of the fragmented lowland rainforest, increasing the carbon storage potential of the rainforest, while supporting and sharing local Indigenous practices and knowledge.

The TreadRight Foundation also supports Trees for Life, an organization dedicated to rewilding the Scottish Highlands. TTC Tour Brands’ and TreadRight’s support enables Trees for Life’s Wild Pine project which is replanting, managing and restoring the Caledonian Forest to run for an extra year, covering more sites in the central and eastern Highlands. Travelers on Trafalgar’s “Best of Scotland” trip can visit Trees for Life’s Dundreggan Rewilding Centre as a “Make Travel Matter” experience, where they will get to explore Dundreggan’s wild landscapes and discover centuries of Gaelic history and connection with a landscape undergoing transformation through rewilding. The Rewilding Centre is a gateway to a 10,000-acre flagship estate that has been rewilded since 2008 and is home to over 4,000 species of plants and animals.

For more information, visit www.impact.ttc.com/climate/carbon-fund.

