Wilderness Group Outlines 2024 Itineraries

The Wilderness Group has unveiled a collection of new trips that explore Scotland, Ireland, England and, new for 2024, two wilderness walking trips in Wales. The group comprises sustainable adventure travel companies Wilderness Scotland, Wilderness Ireland and Wilderness England; here are highlights of the new trips on offer from each brand in 2024.

Wilderness Scotland

In 2024, adding to its roster of hiking and cycling trips, wildlife-focused adventures and wilderness retreats, Wilderness Scotland has added five new itineraries to its line-up, including:

“ Wilderness Walking – Highlights of the Highlands ” (10 days, May 6-15, 2024)

” (10 days, May 6-15, 2024) “ Wilderness Walking – Shetland and Orkney ” (Nine days, July 2-10, 2024)

” (Nine days, July 2-10, 2024) The new women-only “Wilderness Retreat – Winter Highlands” trip (February & March departures available), and two new e-biking trips on Orkney and the Outer Hebrides (April 2024)

Wilderness Ireland

In 2024, travelers can look forward to one new guided trip, a new e-bike tour and two women-only departures on a couple of popular itineraries.

“ Wilderness Walking – Highlights of Ireland ” (11 days, April 20-30, 2024)

” (11 days, April 20-30, 2024) “ E-Bike – Ireland’s West Coast ” (Seven days, June 22-28, 2024)

” (Seven days, June 22-28, 2024) Women-only “ Hiking – The Causeway Coastal Route & Donegal ” (July 6-12, 2024)

” (July 6-12, 2024) Women-only “Hiking and Island Hopping – Ireland’s West Coast” (August 17-23, 2024)

Wilderness England

Expanding its offering for 2024, Wilderness England has added eight new trips, with two new trips that explore Wales.

“ Wilderness Walking – Highlights of Northern England ” (10 days, July 2-11, 2024)

” (10 days, July 2-11, 2024) “ Wilderness Walking – Highlights of Southern England ” (10 days, May 10-19, 2024)

” (10 days, May 10-19, 2024) “Wilderness Walking – Highlights of Wales” (Seven days, May 18-24, 2024)

Wilderness England has also introduced “Wilderness Walking” tours that explore three of England and Wales’ national parks, Hadrian’s Wall Path and New Forest & South Downs, along with a Wild Isles wildlife-focused adventure in England and Scotland, and an e-bike trip through Cotswolds.

For complete details on all the above trips, including full itineraries, pricing and departure dates, visit www.wildernessgroup.co..

Related Stories

GeoCultura Launches Tours to the Isles of Scilly in 2024

Wilderness Scotland Unveils Winter Itineraries

Exodus Travels Unveils New “Active Europe Collection”

PoB Hotels Debuts New Self-Drive Tours Beyond Tourist Trail