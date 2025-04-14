Cathay Pacific's Entire Fleet Will Have Seat-Back TVs, Wi-Fi by August

Cathay Pacific has announced that it will offer both 100 percent seatback in-flight entertainment and 100 percent high-speed in-flight connectivity across its fleet, starting August 2025. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the airline’s customers will soon have access to its in-flight entertainment system and high-speed Wi-Fi in every cabin on every route.

Since introducing seatback in-flight entertainment for the first time in 1992, Cathay Pacific has continuously invested in in-flight digital innovations to enhance the customer experience. The airline’s "commitment to excellence" was further solidified this year when it introduced 4K HDR, offering 4K ultra-high-definition screens and a broader color range in-flight to create a more immersive, enjoyable and intuitive viewing experience.

Cathay Pacific customers can enjoy a tailored experience, complete with a carefully curated in-flight entertainment library with exclusive branded content. Furthermore, those traveling in First or Business class, as well as Cathay Diamond members, can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi services on Cathay Pacific’s flights.

For more information, visit www.cathaypacific.com.

