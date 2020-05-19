Delta Announces Flight Schedule for June

Delta's summer schedule continues to be shaped by customer demand, Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and government travel regulations. While the June schedule is significantly reduced in comparison to last year, several major routes are returning—both domestic and international—which were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Note: Travelers flying on Delta are required to wear face coverings (as are employees); seating is capped between 50 and 60 percent; and in-flight services have been streamlined to decrease touch points on board and more.

This new schedule, including routes and frequency, remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19; here is where Delta is planning to fly in June as of now:

U.S. Domestic

Delta is continuing to fly to all U.S. hubs and top markets, though frequency is significantly reduced. While Delta has temporarily consolidated operations in some markets served by multiple airports, the airline is adding more flights to its June schedule in comparison to May, primarily in Atlanta, New York and between hubs.

Canada

Detroit to Montreal (daily)

to (daily) Detroit to Ottawa (daily)

(daily) Detroit to Toronto (daily)

(daily) Minneapolis to Calgary (daily)

to (daily) Minneapolis to Edmonton (daily)

(daily) Minneapolis to Winnipeg (daily)

(daily) New York-JFK to Toronto (daily)

to Toronto (daily) Seattle to Vancouver (daily)

Latin America and Caribbean

Caribbean

Atlanta to Aruba (less than daily service restarts in second half of June)

(less than daily service restarts in second half of June) Atlanta to Bermuda (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to Bonaire (Saturday only service restarts in second half of June)

(Saturday only service restarts in second half of June) Atlanta to Kingston, Jamaica (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to Montego Bay, Jamaica (daily)

(daily) Atlanta to Nassau, Bahamas (daily)

(daily) Atlanta to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to San Juan, Puerto Rico (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to St. Croix (Saturday only)

(Saturday only) Atlanta to St. Lucia (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to St. Maarten (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to St. Thomas (less than daily)

(less than daily) New York-JFK to Santiago, Dominican Republic (less than daily)

(less than daily) New York-JFK to San Juan, Puerto Rico (less than daily)

New York-JFK to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (less than daily)​

Central America

Atlanta to Liberia, Costa Rica (less than daily service restarts in second half of June)

(less than daily service restarts in second half of June) Atlanta to Panama City, Panama (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to San José, Costa Rica (less than daily service restarts in second half of June)

(less than daily service restarts in second half of June) Atlanta to San Pedro Sula, Honduras (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to San Salvador, El Salvador (less than daily)​

Mexico

Atlanta to Cancun (daily)

(daily) Atlanta to Mexico City (daily)

(daily) Detroit to Mexico City (less than daily)

Los Angeles to Los Cabos (less than daily)

to (less than daily) Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta (less than daily)

(less than daily) Salt Lake City to Mexico City (daily)​

South America​

Atlanta to Bogotá, Colombia (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to São Paulo, Brazil (less than daily)

Trans-Atlantic

Atlanta to Amsterdam (daily)

(daily) Atlanta to Frankfurt (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to Lagos (less than daily)

(less than daily) Atlanta to Paris-Charles De Gaulle (less than daily)

(less than daily) Detroit to Amsterdam (daily)

Detroit to London-Heathrow (less than daily)

(less than daily) New York-JFK to Amsterdam (less than daily)

New York-JFK to Paris-Charles De Gaulle (less than daily)

New York-JFK to Tel Aviv (less than daily)​

Delta's restart of service to Nigeria is subject to foreign government approval.

Trans-Pacific

Detroit to Seoul-Incheon (daily)

(daily) Detroit to Shanghai (daily)

(daily) Seattle to Seoul-Incheon (less than daily)

Seattle to Shanghai (daily)

(daily) ​Seattle to Tokyo-Haneda (less than daily)

Delta's restart of passenger flights to China is subject to government approval.

Delta's second quarter schedule is 85 percent smaller than last year, with reductions of 80 percent in U.S. domestic capacity and 90 percent internationally.

