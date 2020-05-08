Lufthansa Group to Reactivate 80 Aircraft, Add Destinations in June

Starting in June, Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS will be offering monthly restart schedules to significantly more destinations in Germany and Europe than in the past few weeks. The repatriation schedules will thus end on May 31.

A total of 80 aircraft will be reactivated with the June timetable, meaning that a total of 106 destinations can be served in the coming month. From June 1, 160 aircraft will be in service with the group's passenger airlines (the previously valid repatriation flight schedule was calculated to be flown with only 80 aircraft).

Lufthansa Group airlines are responding to the growing interest of customers in air travel, following the gradual easing of restrictions and limitations in Germany and entry regulations of other countries in Europe.

"We sense a great desire and longing among people to travel again," said Harry Hohmeister, member of the executive board of German Lufthansa AG, in an announcement. “Hotels and restaurants are slowly opening, and visits to friends and family are in some cases being allowed again. With all due caution, we are now making it possible for people to catch up and experience what they had to do without for a long time.”

Starting in June, numerous destinations, such as Mallorca, Sylt, Rostock and Crete will once again be accessible with the airlines of the Lufthansa Group. Further details of the June flight schedule will be published in the course of the coming week.

Customers are asked to take the current entry and quarantine regulations of the respective destinations into account when planning their trip. Throughout the entire trip, restrictions may be imposed due to stricter hygiene and security regulations. The catering services on board will also remain restricted until further notice. Travelers will continue to be asked to wear a mask during the entire journey.

