Munich Airport Remains Skytrax Institute’s Only 5-Star Airport in Europe

In May 2015, Munich Airport was awarded 5-Star status for the first time following an extensive review by the London-based Skytrax Institute. Germany's second-largest airport was also the first European airport to be awarded this highest seal of quality. In a first recertification, Munich Airport maintained its 5-Star status in March 2017. Now, the auditors from London have again subjected the Bavarian aviation hub to a detailed evaluation. The auditors' conclusion: Munich Airport has not only maintained its high quality of service and hospitality but has even further extended it.

In the course of the current audit, all of the airport's service facilities relevant to passengers were examined. Particular attention was paid to the new services that have been added in recent years, such as the new lounges in Terminal 1, the redesigned arrivals area in Terminal 2, the security checkpoint in Terminal 2 that has been upgraded with innovative technology, the user-friendly online booking platform for parking customers, and Munich Airport's new website, which was launched in 2017.

The confirmation of the 5-Star status was also influenced by the extensive measures implemented at Munich Airport to protect against COVID-19 in compliance with hygiene and cleaning regulations.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Of the seven international airports that have been awarded the 5-Star Airport seal of approval, Munich is still the only European airport. In fact, it’s Skytrax’s only top-rated airport outside of Asia and the Middle East. In the world's top group of airports, Munich was joined by Hamad International Airport in Doha, Hong Kong International Airport, Incheon International Airport in Seoul, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Testing Facility at Boston Logan to Open in November

Zurich Airport Named Most Passenger-Friendly in Europe

United Launches Free Transatlantic COVID-19 Testing Pilot

Digital Health App CommonPass Completes Trail; Execs Approve