Rocky Mountaineer Suspends All Departures Until July 31

by
Matt Turner
Rocky Mountaineer

As a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and associated government restrictions, Rocky Mountaineer will extend the suspension of its 2020 travel season until July 31, 2020. This suspension is in addition to the previously announced suspended departures from April 13 to June 30.  

Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer, Rocky Mountaineer, said in an announcement, “With numerous travel restrictions in place globally, airlines having limited flight availability, many of our operational partners having suspended their services, and other challenges, it has become impossible for us to start our operations in July.”   

Guests on a suspended departure will receive a future travel credit of 110 percent value of monies paid, which is valid through to the end of the 2022 season. Rocky Mountaineer is also holding its 2021 rail prices at the 2020 level, so guests will not experience an inflationary price increase for the rail portion of their itinerary. For guests rebooking a similar package in 2021, within 14 days on either side of the original departure date anniversary, Rocky Mountaineer will guarantee they will not pay more for the new package, including third-party hotels, tours and attractions, due to the later travel date.      

Guests on a suspended departure can contact their travel professional or Rocky Mountaineer before November 30, 2021 to select their new travel date.  

Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies. For more information, visit www.rockymountaineer.com

