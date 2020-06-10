Singapore Airlines Implements New Health and Safety Initiatives

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has introduced a range of health and safety initiatives—and enhanced several existing measures—in recent weeks as part of a comprehensive review of customer journey. Information on the health and safety measures during the pre-flight stage, at the airport, on board the aircraft, and upon arrival is available in a new online e-brochure. This will also be sent to all customers before their flights.

Here’s what to expect:

SIA has stepped up the cleaning procedures at all premises, including its SilverKris Lounges. Customers can enjoy a la carte meals instead of a buffet service at our lounges, where SIA staff wear masks all the time and gloves when necessary.

In addition, every SIA Group aircraft undergoes an enhanced cleaning process before a flight. This includes aircraft fogging procedures that follow regulatory requirements. Common surfaces and areas such as windows, tray tables, handsets, in-flight entertainment screens, lavatories and galleys are wiped down with an approved strong disinfectant. Headsets, headrest covers, pillow covers, bedsheets, and blankets are also washed and replaced after every flight.

Ceiling-to-floor air flow patterns within the cabin help to limit the spread of viruses and bacteria. The air is also refreshed every two to three minutes. Every aircraft in the Group’s fleet is equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which remove more than 99.9 percent of particles including airborne viruses and bacteria.

Almost all lavatories in SIA aircraft have contactless faucets and have anti-bacterial hand wash. SIA is also looking at a trial of an ultra-violet (UVC) light cleaning procedure on the ground for its lavatories before every flight.

From June 8, all airlines in the SIA Group will provide customers with a care kit that includes a surgical mask, anti-bacterial hand wipes and a hand sanitizer. Newspapers, magazines and seatback literature have been removed from our aircraft; SIA’s e-Library is available via the SingaporeAir mobile app and includes more than 150 international newspapers, magazines and other reading material. The Companion App allows customers to control KrisWorld, SIA’s in-flight entertainment system via their mobile devices.

Crew will wear face masks throughout the flight, with the additions of eye goggles when interacting with customers and gloves during the meal service. Further, SIA has modified its in-flight food and beverage service to reduce the risk of contact for both customers and crew. Meals services have been suspended for flights within Southeast Asia and services to mainland China; snack bags are provided to customers instead.

On long-haul flights, a single tray service has been introduced in First Class and Business Class in place of a table layout service. Digital food ordering services in the lounges and an in-flight e-menu will be introduced in the coming months.

The company is working on a “Print-n-Go” solution, which would allow customers to print their boarding passes and baggage tags at airport self-service kiosks in a contactless way via the SingaporeAir Mobile App or a QR code.

