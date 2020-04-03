Stats: Air Passenger Traffic in Mexico, U.S. and Colombia Down 35.8%

by
Matt Turner
Airplane Boarding
Photo by frankpeters/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2020 decreased 35.9 percent when compared to March 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 35.8 percent in Mexico, 35.9 percent in Puerto Rico and 36.2 percent in Colombia, reflecting the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has accepted a request from the governor, Wanda Vazquez Garced, that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM), which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, LMM airport remains open, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

Mexico has implemented temperature-screening measures at some of its airports and land border ports of entry.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

In Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the government suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days starting March 23. Moreover, Decree 457 mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

Related Stories

Tourists Stranded in Asia by Canceled Flights, Shut Borders

Many Airline Flights Nearly Empty as Virus Undercuts Travel

South African Airways Halts All International Flights

Border Closures, Flight Cuts in Central, South America

Read more on:
Air Travel Travel Industry Trends and Research Travel Industry Research Mexico Continental United States Visit Puerto Rico Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport Colombia Tourism Federal Aviation Administration Coronavirus

Suggested Articles:

woman on laptop
Hotels

Hyatt Announces New Cancellation Policy

Hyatt is extending its cancellation fee waivers through June 30, 2020. Here are the details.

by Benedict Carrizzo
Europe

How to Virtually Travel Throughout France

From north to south, here are some ways to explore the natural beauty, museums and more from different regions in France. Check it out.

by Matt Turner
Close-up of two people shaking hands with other people in the background
Your Business

Stats: 18.9% of Travel Industry Deal Activity Dropped in Feb.

A total of 30 deals worth $458.86 million were unveiled in February 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 37 deals. Read more.

by Benedict Carrizzo