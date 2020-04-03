Stats: Air Passenger Traffic in Mexico, U.S. and Colombia Down 35.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2020 decreased 35.9 percent when compared to March 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 35.8 percent in Mexico, 35.9 percent in Puerto Rico and 36.2 percent in Colombia, reflecting the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has accepted a request from the governor, Wanda Vazquez Garced, that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM), which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, LMM airport remains open, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

Mexico has implemented temperature-screening measures at some of its airports and land border ports of entry.

In Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the government suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days starting March 23. Moreover, Decree 457 mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

