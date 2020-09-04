United Adds Limited Capacity to October Schedule

United Airlines on Friday announced it plans to fly 40 percent of its full schedule in October 2020 compared to October of last year. In September, United expects to fly 34 percent of its full schedule.

Domestically, United plans to fly 46 percent of its full schedule in October 2020 compared to October of last year, compared to the 38 percent schedule it plans to fly domestically in September 2020. The airline also plans to resume eight routes to Hawaii, pending approval of the state's pre-arrival COVID-19 testing program.

Internationally, United expects to fly 33 percent of its schedule compared to October of 2019, which is up compared to the 29 percent schedule it plans to fly in September. United says it continues to respond to the growth in leisure travel demand by adding flights to cities in Mexico, Central America and South America.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

New flights include:

Domestic

Resuming or starting new service on nearly 50 routes, including 37 routes from United's Chicago , Denver and Houston hubs

, and hubs Resuming additional service to Florida , including Washington-Dulles to Sarasota and Miami , and Denver to Fort Myers

, including to and , and Denver to Resuming service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford and Redmond/Bend in Oregon

International

Resuming service to 14 international destinations, including Bogota, Colombia ; Buenos Aires, Argentina ; Lima, Peru and Panama City, Panama

; ; and Increasing to twice-daily service between New York/Newark and Tel Aviv and resuming three-times weekly service between Washington, D.C . and Tel Aviv on October 25

and and resuming three-times weekly service between . and Tel Aviv on October 25 Resuming or increasing service to Cancun, Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico from its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C.

Earlier this week, the airline was the first U.S. legacy carrier to permanently eliminate change fees on all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S. (It was then followed by American Airlines and Delta.) In addition, starting on January 1, 2021, any United customer can fly standby for free on a flight departing the day of their travel regardless of the type of ticket or class of service. On Thursday, United also launched its “Destination Travel Guide,” which provides local COVID-19 restrictions in all 50 states.

Related Stories

Airlines Urge U.S., UK Governments to Start COVID Testing Trial

Brussels Airlines Accelerates Process to Resolve Refund Backlog

Lufthansa Group Airlines Drop Rebooking Fees

Travelers Are Ready to Book... With These 10 Safety Measures