United Airlines Nearing Pre-Pandemic Service Levels

United Airlines this week added more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and is increasing service to reopened European destinations. This is United's largest monthly schedule since before the pandemic—United plans to fly 80 percent of its U.S. schedule compared to July of 2019—and bookings for summer travel are up 214 percent compared to 2020 levels.

In the U.S., United will add new routes to Bozeman, MT; Orange County, CA; Raleigh, NC and Yellowstone/Cody, WY. The airline is also adjusting its flight times at its hubs at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport to provide more convenient options for travelers. Internationally, United is giving travelers more options to visit Europe from New York/Newark by adding an additional weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia and operating a larger aircraft to Athens, Greece.

Tip: For those traveling internationally, United's mobile app and website provide a list of entry requirements for destinations around the world and allows for customers to search, book and upload COVID-19 tests and vaccination records through its own digital platforms.

Domestic Schedule

United is resuming and adding new routes and increasing its domestic network by 17 percent compared to its June schedule. United is adding flight banks in Chicago and Washington D.C. to provide customers with convenient connection options. In Chicago, the airline will add two new banks for a total of nine flight banks and more than 480 daily departures across the globe. In Washington D.C., United is adding a third bank to its operation, and will operate more than 220 daily departures.

International Schedule

With customers continuing to book travel to re-opened destinations across the Atlantic, United is resuming and adding to its flights to Europe. United will move up its brand-new service between New York/Newark and Dubrovnik to July 1. United will resume daily service to Athens from New York/Newark in June, and in July will use a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft which includes United Premium Plus seats. This builds on brand-new service to Athens from Washington D.C., which will begin in July. United will also add a second flight from Washington D.C. to Frankfurt, providing an evening departure with one-stop connections to over 50 cities in Europe. Lastly, United is planning to resume service to Spain and Portugal with flights from New York/Newark to Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid, subject to these countries reopening to vaccinated tourists.

