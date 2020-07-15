ALG Pegs Ray Snisky to Lead Vacations Division, Reinforce Advisor Relationships

As the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis disrupts the travel and hospitality industry worldwide, Apple Leisure Group (ALG) says it continues to take measures to both safeguard its core infrastructure and strategically position itself for future success. Some of the more recent ways the organization has done the latter has been to rely on the strength of its team to both engage in customer listening and reinforcing advisor relationships.

It is this focus on putting advisor needs at the forefront that has led to a newly appointed leader with Ray Snisky named president of ALG’s Vacations division. “These have been difficult times for our industry,” he said in a press statement.

Snisky’s plans for the future center around increasing advisor satisfaction and business recovery. Areas of important focus will include the call center, service delivery and technological developments to help advisors to self-serve their reservations and customers.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Many of the future investments to help advisors in their business recovery are already in the works, including a virtual Ascend conference and enhancements within ALGV’s VAXVacationAccess booking system, such as refund and transfer status updates and new Future Travel Credit functionality. Other yet-to-be-launched self-service features to encourage advisor efficiency and independence are also slated for near-future launch.

To further build confidence, ALG says there is FAM trip planning in place for August travel.

“I am proud to be leading a team of executives with a proven history of deep ties, commitment, and loyalty to agents,” Snisky said in a press statement. “We need to be better at servicing and delivering the best tools for advisors to succeed. Together, we will be making tremendous investments toward ensuring their growth and success. Working with our team, travel advisors and suppliers to come back from this, which we absolutely will, is going to be the highlight of my career.”

Related Stories

CoNexion 2021, Details on 2020 CoNexion at Home Announced

Apple Leisure Group Vacations Updates Executive Responsibilities

Gus Antorcha Named Holland America's President/Palomba Promoted

Expedia Group Debuts Complimentary Education for Travel Industry