Allianz Reveals Top 10 Domestic and International Thanksgiving Destinations

According to the 2023 Allianz Partners “Top 10 Thanksgiving Destination Index,” Americans are continuing to prioritize trips to the Big Apple and the beaches of Mexico for their turkey-day celebrations.

Allianz Partners reviewed over 800,000 travel itineraries around the Thanksgiving holiday to reveal the most popular domestic and international destinations for 2023. Roundtrip flights departing from United States airports from November 18 to November 23, and returning November 24 to November 28 were considered.

For the third consecutive year, New York City reigns as the number one domestic destination drawing in Americans for Thanksgiving celebrations. In 2020, Seattle was the only destination to knock the Big Apple from its top spot since the survey’s inception in 2015, and the big-city outdoor haven continues to stay on top of the charts with its number two position this year. Orlando rounds out the top three for the second year in a row, indicating Americans’ desire for warm weather fall getaways.

Detroit made its way back onto the Top 10 list after being knocked out in 2022, and Dallas made a two-place jump year over year, perhaps indicating yet another strong year of recovery for the second-busiest airport in the world. Other major cities filling out the Top 10 include Atlanta, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

For Americans taking their autumn holidays internationally, Mexico continues to hold on to its crown with Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta drawing in the largest amount of U.S. Thanksgiving visitors and maintaining their dominance since 2020. All but two destinations, with London placing fourth and Paris in ninth respectively, are sun-drenched beach retreats in Jamaica, Aruba, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

“No matter where you’re headed this Thanksgiving, it’s important to keep in mind that this travel period is historically one of the busiest of the entire year for U.S. airports, and with increased numbers of travelers comes an increased possibility of travel delays,” said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. “One of the best ways to successfully navigate significant delays this season is by purchasing a travel insurance policy with travel delay coverage which can help with a range of unpredicted costs from lost baggage to reimbursement for meals, accommodations and transportation incurred while delayed.”

