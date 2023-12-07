Americans Headed to Beaches, Big Cities This Holiday Season

Allianz Partners USA has announced the results of its annual “Top 10 Holiday Destinations” survey, which found Americans are planning holiday trips to New York City and Cancun, Mexico, as their top domestic and international locations, respectively. Following a similar trend, most of the top destinations were either warm-weather locales or big cities.

After reviewing over 3 million itineraries for round-trip flights departing from U.S. airports beginning December 16 and returning by December 29, the travel insurance and assistance company found that 79 percent of the itineraries reviewed are for domestic travel (with 21 for international trips).

New York City headlines for the third year in a row as the No. 1 domestic destination on American travelers’ wish lists this holiday season, followed by sunny Orlando (No. 2), Las Vegas (No. 3), Los Angeles (No. 4) and Atlanta (No. 5). This year, Las Vegas notably jumps four spots compared to 2022, making an appearance in the domestic top three for the first time since the survey’s inception in 2016. Elsewhere in the U.S., Salt Lake City (No. 6), Seattle (No. 7), Phoenix (No. 8), Fort Lauderdale (No. 9) and Minneapolis (No. 10) will be seeing the next-most visitors this winter.

Travelers planning an overseas holiday should be prepared for busier airport gates at warm-weather destinations. For the sixth time in a row, Cancun stays on top with travelers opting to escape the cold to relax on Mexico’s sunny beaches. Not far behind, London, England (No. 2), continues to be a top contender while other sunny destinations like San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico (No. 3), Montego Bay, Jamaica (No. 4), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (No. 5), Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (No. 6), Nassau, Bahamas (No. 7), Oranjestad, Aruba (No. 9) and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (No. 10) continue to attract U.S. travelers. Coming in eighth on the list of international destinations is Paris, France.

For more information, visit www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

Related Stories

Stats: More Americans Traveling to Europe for the Holidays

Exotic Destinations, Bucket-List Experiences Trending for 2024

Travelers Unfazed by Economic Pressures in 2024: Stats

The Airports, Airlines Most Prone to Holiday Delays: Stats