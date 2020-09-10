ASTA Announces Award Winners at Virtual Global Live Event

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) recognized the best of the best in the travel industry during its first-ever virtual convention, ASTA Global Live (AGL), which ran August 25-28. The three-day convention was attended by over 2,000 advisors, suppliers and industry professionals.

The year, the Travel Advisor of the Year was dedicated to all the ASTA travel advisors who spent their time, money and effort ensuring that their clients made it home safely during the COVID-19 crisis. To get a glimpse into their day-to-day lives during the ongoing pandemic, you can read their “Hero Stories” on ASTA’s consumer facing website, TravelSense.org.

During AGL, supplier awards were given to companies and individuals most supportive of the advisor community, as voted on by the ASTA membership, including:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Partner Company of the Year: AmaWaterways

Partner Representatives of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International

Airline Partner of the Year: American Airlines

Transportation Partner of the Year: Enterprise Holdings

GDA Partner of the Year: Sabre

Hotel Partner of the Year: Marriott

Ocean Cruise Line Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International

River Cruise Line Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways

Tour Operator Partner of the Year: Apple Leisure Group

Travel Insurance Partner of the Year: Allianz

North American Destination Partner of the Year: Discover Puerto Rico

International Destination Partner of the Year: Croatia

Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year: ARC

Sustainability Partner of the Year: G Adventures

Supplier Medal of Excellence: Royal Caribbean International

Partnership awards were also given to ASTA members, chapters and partner organizations, including:

ASTA Consortia of the Year: Virtuoso

ASTA Consortia of the Year: Signature Travel Network

ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year: All ASTA travel advisors

ASTA Host Agency of the Year: OASIS Travel Network

ASTA Franchise Partner of the Year: Cruise Planners

ASTA Chapter of the Year: Long Island ASTA Small Business Network Chapter

ASTA Chapter on the Rise: ASTA Central Atlantic Chapter

ASTA Chapter President of the Year: Leila Dada , Arizona Chapter president

, president ASTA Susan D. Tanzman Inspiration Award: Karolina Shenton , The Cruise Web, Inc.

, ASTA International Chapter of the Year: ASTA Myanmar Chapter

ASTA International Chapter President of the Year: Kyaw Bohne Naing , ASTA Myanmar Chapter

, ASTA Myanmar Chapter ASTA Regional Director of the Year: Debra Belchak , Mid-Michigan SBN Chapter president

, president ASTA Young Professional Society (YPS) Award: Summer Corbitt , director of marketing and sales at Uniglobe Travel Center

, director of marketing and sales at ASTA Member Service Award: Lake City Travel and Cruises , Seattle, WA

, ASTA Member Service Award: Rosenlund Travel Service , Shrewsbury, MA

, Spirit of ASTA Small Business Network Awards: David M. Thrower Member of the Year: Helen Prochilo, Promal Vacations Chris Kai’aokamalie Supplier Liason of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International Tonya Hancock Supplier Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International

ASTA Small Business Network Luminary Award: Eddie Woodham, ASTA Board Member, Southeast Regional director and South Florida Chapter president

director and president ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: AmaWaterways

ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: Celebrity Cruises

Visit www.asta.org.

Related Stories

ASTA: Senate Bill Provides Some Relief but “Clearly Not Enough”

Avoya Travel Will Move its 2020 Conference to an Online Platform

MMGY Creates Study to Identify Sentiment of Black Travelers

U.S. Travel Industry Collaborates on "Let's Go There" Campaign