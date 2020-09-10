ASTA Announces Award Winners at Virtual Global Live Event

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) recognized the best of the best in the travel industry during its first-ever virtual convention, ASTA Global Live (AGL), which ran August 25-28. The three-day convention was attended by over 2,000 advisors, suppliers and industry professionals.
The year, the Travel Advisor of the Year was dedicated to all the ASTA travel advisors who spent their time, money and effort ensuring that their clients made it home safely during the COVID-19 crisis. To get a glimpse into their day-to-day lives during the ongoing pandemic, you can read their “Hero Stories” on ASTA’s consumer facing website, TravelSense.org.
During AGL, supplier awards were given to companies and individuals most supportive of the advisor community, as voted on by the ASTA membership, including:
- Partner Company of the Year: AmaWaterways
- Partner Representatives of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International
- Airline Partner of the Year: American Airlines
- Transportation Partner of the Year: Enterprise Holdings
- GDA Partner of the Year: Sabre
- Hotel Partner of the Year: Marriott
- Ocean Cruise Line Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International
- River Cruise Line Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways
- Tour Operator Partner of the Year: Apple Leisure Group
- Travel Insurance Partner of the Year: Allianz
- North American Destination Partner of the Year: Discover Puerto Rico
- International Destination Partner of the Year: Croatia
- Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year: ARC
- Sustainability Partner of the Year: G Adventures
- Supplier Medal of Excellence: Royal Caribbean International
Partnership awards were also given to ASTA members, chapters and partner organizations, including:
- ASTA Consortia of the Year: Virtuoso
- ASTA Consortia of the Year: Signature Travel Network
- ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year: All ASTA travel advisors
- ASTA Host Agency of the Year: OASIS Travel Network
- ASTA Franchise Partner of the Year: Cruise Planners
- ASTA Chapter of the Year: Long Island ASTA Small Business Network Chapter
- ASTA Chapter on the Rise: ASTA Central Atlantic Chapter
- ASTA Chapter President of the Year: Leila Dada, Arizona Chapter president
- ASTA Susan D. Tanzman Inspiration Award: Karolina Shenton, The Cruise Web, Inc.
- ASTA International Chapter of the Year: ASTA Myanmar Chapter
- ASTA International Chapter President of the Year: Kyaw Bohne Naing, ASTA Myanmar Chapter
- ASTA Regional Director of the Year: Debra Belchak, Mid-Michigan SBN Chapter president
- ASTA Young Professional Society (YPS) Award: Summer Corbitt, director of marketing and sales at Uniglobe Travel Center
- ASTA Member Service Award: Lake City Travel and Cruises, Seattle, WA
- ASTA Member Service Award: Rosenlund Travel Service, Shrewsbury, MA
- Spirit of ASTA Small Business Network Awards:
- David M. Thrower Member of the Year: Helen Prochilo, Promal Vacations
- Chris Kai’aokamalie Supplier Liason of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International
- Tonya Hancock Supplier Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International
- ASTA Small Business Network Luminary Award: Eddie Woodham, ASTA Board Member, Southeast Regional director and South Florida Chapter president
- ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: AmaWaterways
- ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: Celebrity Cruises
Visit www.asta.org.
