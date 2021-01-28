Avoya Travel Sees Signs of Recovery, Announces Events for 2021

Avoya Travel is seeing the first signs of a travel recovery: The network reported an increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to previous months during the COVID-19 pandemic, with December seeing the best month of sales since April of 2020. In addition to the optimism surrounding vaccines and the pent-up demand for a return to leisure travel, Avoya attributes the recent sales success to many of its initiatives rolled out in 2020 and the educational and networking-focused virtual events its hosted in 2020.

Avoya spent much of 2020 focused on developing new technologies designed to streamline the selling process for independent agencies in the Avoya Network. These included the Avoya Smart Leads program, aimed at targeting existing customers who are most likely to book again; the Marketing Resource Center, geared toward engaging travelers on their next vacation plans; and Avoya Conversations, which gives agencies access to more efficient methods of communication with travelers.

The virtual events hosted by Avoya in 2020 were focused on preparing agencies for the resumption of travel post-pandemic, including the new health and safety protocols of Avoya’s supplier partners and updates to their products.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

With the encouraging news, Avoya also announced its schedule of optional virtual events planned throughout 2021; these will focus heavily on educational and professional development opportunities, as well as agency and supplier networking. Currently planned online events include an Avoya Mastermind Academy (February 10-12), Avoya Land Forum (May 4-7), and the annual Avoya Conference (December 6-10). Each of these events was hosted virtually for the first time in 2020 and received overwhelmingly positive feedback, according to Avoya, which lead to a return of the events in a virtual format for 2021.

To learn more, visit www.avoyanetwork.com.

Related Stories

Avoya Travel Launches New Communication Technology

Carnival Retains 2019 Commission Tiers Through End of 2022

ASTA Reacts to Executive Order on COVID-19 Safety in Travel

Five Travel Trends to Watch in 2021, According to Tripadvisor