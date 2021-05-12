Avoya Travel Concludes Third Annual Avoya Mastermind Land Forum

Avoya Travel recently concluded its third annual Avoya Mastermind Land Forum, which took place virtually from May 4-7, 2021. Hundreds of independent agencies in the Avoya Travel Network attended the event, which featured the participation of over 40 of Avoya’s preferred land partners, a mix of networking opportunities, and an array of educational and professional development options. The event was complimentary for the Avoya Network and offered presentations by travel suppliers in the land vacation space including keynote addresses from Paula Hayes, vice president sales at the Globus family of brands; Jim Tedesco, vice president of sales at Apple Leisure Group Vacations; Jim Marini, vice president of strategic partnerships at Amtrak Vacations & Railbookers; and many more.

Avoya also shared data during the event’s General Sessions and made several major announcements regarding the future of its land vacation strategy and technological infrastructure. Among the most noteworthy numbers shared are the nearly 50 percent increase in overall resort sales in the previous 60 days compared to 2019 figures as well as a 70 percent increase in its patented Live Leads for resort products during that same timeframe. Important announcements include cutting-edge enhancements to the resorts section of the Avoya Travel consumer website and expansion of the brands and properties on display, as well as further improvements to the integration of hotels and resorts within Avoya’s proprietary SaaS technology, Agent Power. Avoya also unveiled the launch of the latest phase in its ‘Vacations to Take Now’ marketing campaign featuring a ‘Top 15 Vacations to Take Now’ deals hub and marketing blitz showcasing 15 hand-selected vacation packages, enhanced by exclusive promotions, where travelers can receive the most lucrative deal possible while catering to their specific travel desires; the newest version of the campaign is slated to run from May 9-24, 2021.

Avoya’s preferred land partners in attendance celebrated the success of the event and the Avoya Network’s eagerness to learn more about selling land vacations. “We were thrilled to take part in the third annual Avoya Mastermind Land Forum and were very impressed with the high level of engagement from the Independent Agencies in attendance as well as the many networking opportunities available to connect with the Avoya Network and continue building collaborative relationships for the future,” said Robyn Basso, senior director, Travel Industry Partnerships at Hawai‘i Visitors & Convention Bureau. “We’re encouraged by the enthusiasm we saw from the Avoya Network to learn more about the incredible destinations like Hawaii that are currently open for travel and Avoya’s continued momentum in selling even more land vacations.”

Jeff Anderson, co-president of Avoya Travel, addresses a session.

The virtual event’s robust networking opportunities were another component of the programming that was applauded by both Independent Agencies and Avoya’s preferred land partners alike. Throughout the program attendees had the option to schedule one-on-one appointments with travel suppliers and other Independent Agencies, participate in ‘speed dating’ with the event sponsors to encourage more varied networking, join supplier ‘office hours’ to facilitate personal and small group interactions, and attend a large tradeshow featuring travel supplier virtual expo booths; all of this was in addition to nightly cocktail parties designed to offer a more casual atmosphere for networking, socializing, and relationship building.

Independent Agencies that attended the Avoya Mastermind Land Forum were excited to increase their knowledge of the various destinations and products highlighted at the event. “I am so grateful that Avoya hosted the Avoya Mastermind Land Forum again this year. It’s wonderful that Avoya is continuing to expand its land vacation portfolio and helping the Avoya Network do the same so that we can be successful,” said Tanya James, owner of Nations’ Doorways, LLC, a member of the Avoya Network. “The Avoya staff has been phenomenal in answering any questions I’ve had and providing additional support when I needed some extra help. I chose to affiliate my business with Avoya because of the high level of support they offer, even during the affiliation process. The educational opportunities that are available far exceed any expectation I could have had.”

One of the most highly praised elements of the event was the innovative ‘Virtual FAM Trips’, a unique look at a supplier’s product experience where attendees explored products firsthand via recorded videos created specifically for Avoya that were aimed at providing experiential learning about the products through virtual tours, explanations of the product, and even conversations with key staff members. The immersive and engaging educational videos also highlighted important health and safety protocols the travel suppliers have developed for their products throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide travelers with a safe and secure vacation experience.

“The Avoya Mastermind Virtual Land Forum was an exciting opportunity to connect hundreds of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network and Avoya’s preferred land partners to celebrate our incredible growth in recent months,” said Jeff Anderson, co-president of Avoya Travel. “While we remain dedicated to continuing to grow cruising, Avoya recognized the huge opportunity for hotel and resort vacations as North Americans focus on vacations they can take now. The result has been happy travelers and happy travel advisors, both of whom deserve more hopefulness now than ever.”

Avoya has also announced the 2021 Avoya Conference will take place virtually from December 6–10, 2021 and has plans to announce several Avoya Mastermind Virtual Success Academies throughout the year.

