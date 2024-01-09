Beyond Green Joins One Percent for the Planet

Beyond Green has joined One Percent for the Planet, committing to donate 1 percent of the brand’s annual sales to support non-profit organizations focused on environmental issues.

Founded to accelerate smart environmental giving and prevent greenwashing, One Percent for the Planet’s environmental partners are vetted organizations working towards a range of solutions—from climate justice and urban infrastructure to gender equality; indigenous land rights to supply chain sustainability; conservation policy to environmental education and beyond. With more than 6,500 partners in 111 different countries, every member can find and support the causes that matter most to them. These partners are categorized into four impact areas; Rights to Nature, Conservation and Restoration, Resilient Communities and Just Economies.

Beyond Green was officially launched in April 2021 and is known for its holistic approach to sustainable tourism. Travelers are becoming increasingly savvy when it comes to sustainability, demanding more transparency from the companies they support. By partnering with One Percent for the Planet, guests can further maximize the positive impact of their Beyond Green bookings.

“Currently, only 3 percent of total philanthropy goes to the environment and only 5 percent of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing vital work to increase giving and support on-the-ground action,” explained Kate Williams, CEO of One Percent for the Planet.

Beyond Green is centered on three core values—namely nature, culture and community. Beyond Green’s global members, the brand says, go beyond being eco-conscious to embrace fundamental principles such as fair wages, gender equality and the safeguarding and celebrating of cultural heritage.

By contributing 1 percent of their annual sales, thousands of One Percent for the Planet’s members have raised millions in funding to support environmental partners around the globe, with over $530 million having been certified to date.

For details, visit www.staybeyondhreen.com and www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.

