Big Five, Approach Guides Launch Co-Branded Website for Advisors

Approach Guides and Big Five Tours & Expeditions have announced a co-branded website geared to travel advisors.

With Approach Guides’ Copilot, Big Five’s existing website experience is transformed for each travel advisor (via their unique “insider” URL), creating a co-branded advisor experience and providing valuable analytics and tracking. The travel advisor’s logo and contact information is injected as a header and all direct booking buttons and links are hidden, so all leads go directly to the travel advisor. In addition, any website updates made are immediately visible on advisors’ websites.

“We have been working on creating dynamic content for our advisor partners to use with immediate effect for years now. We made great progress, however we seem to have the perfect fit now in adding the co-branding feature to our site for our advisor partners to have access to every blog, video, tour, and photo we add,” said Ashish Sanghrajka, president of Big Five Tours & Expeditions.

“Featuring world-class videos and insights, Big Five’s website is a treasure trove for adventurous travelers wanting to get to know destinations throughout the world. Now, advisors can link directly to this multimedia content, while keeping their clients in their own branded environment, complete with their contact information and built-in lead generation. It’s a high-impact way to inspire their clients and boost conversion,” said Jennifer Raezer, CMO of Approach Guides.

For more information, visit www.inspires.to/big-five/copilot.

