CBP Postpones Reopening of Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced last week to postpone the previously announced reopening of Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) Enrollment Centers until at least August 10, 2020 “to ensure the health and safety of program applicants.” The decision, CBP says, was made in consultation with health and safety experts who are closely monitoring the recent rise in COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in several states.

Trusted Traveler Programs applicants who scheduled interviews at enrollment centers in July and early August must reschedule their appointments on or after August 10 by logging into their Trusted Traveler Programs account and using the online scheduling tool.

CBP says it took these measures earlier this year to minimize the impact of the temporary enrollment centers closure on Trusted Traveler Program applicants. Each applicant now has 485 days from the date that CBP conditionally approves his or her application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.

Good to know: CBP’s “Enrollment on Arrival” program will remain operational. This program is the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview at an enrollment center.

In late June, CPB announced TTP Enrollment Centers were to reopen July 6. It was announced that conditionally approved Global Entry, SENTRI and U.S.-Mexico FAST applicants would be able to complete in-person interviews at most Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in the United States. Safety measures at that time included all staff and visitors wearing face coverings, staggered and reduced appointments, plexiglass barriers at service counters, social distancing and more.

