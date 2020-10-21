COVID Relief Now Coalition Launches Ad Blitz, Urges Congress to Pass Aid

The COVID Relief Now Coalition, representing major public and private sector groups across the U.S., has launched a digital advertising campaign urging policymakers to quickly approve a new COVID-19 relief package that addresses the needs of businesses and workers who have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

The ads highlight the need for additional relief, noting the widespread business closures, layoffs and precipitous decline in state and local revenues facing the American economy.

“With millions of Americans out of work, tens of thousands of businesses on the brink of collapse, and communities big and small facing cutbacks in vital services, it is beyond time for Congress to act,” said the coalition in a press statement. “As the economy teeters and businesses are facing an uncertain winter, we encourage Congress to act without further delay to minimize additional damage to Americans’ lives and livelihoods.”

See the ad below:

Earlier in October, the Coalition called for “No Recess without Relief,” imploring Congress to not leave town for the 2020 elections without passing additional COVID economic relief. The coalition stated that if Congress fails to act, millions of employees will be furloughed or terminated; millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment insurance pandemic benefits; hundreds of thousands of companies will be at risk of closing their doors forever; and the vast majority of state and local governments will have to curtail critical services in order to balance budgets due to a decline in tax revenue.

In addition, the coalition continues to expand, with current membership just shy of 300 different public and private sector organizations—emphasizing the widespread demand for relief legislation.

Coalition steering committee members include the American Society of Travel Advisors, American Hotel and Lodging Association, Asian American Hotel Owners Association, Global Business Travel Association, National Restaurant Association, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, U.S. Travel Association and others.

