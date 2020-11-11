Dream Vacations, CruiseOne & Cruises Inc. Conference Goes Virtual

More than 800 travel advisors from Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. are virtually attending the 2020 Vision Conference this week. Originally scheduled to unfold on Celebrity Apex, the four-day conference for the World Travel Holdings brands is now streaming into home offices and workplaces.

“As the week unfolds, attendees will be inspired to control their destiny and vision for the future with motivational presentations from our leadership team and cruise line executives, as well as workshops designed to cultivate action,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc.

Since the pandemic began, Debbie Fiorino, chief operating officer, has been writing a weekly inspirational blog post called "Debbie’s Take," which she posts every Monday. Fiorino shared this week’s message live as part of her opening keynote address. She shared her interpretation of vision and how to prepare for a future that is unknown—by reflecting on lessons learned this past year and being forward-thinking, proactive and intentional.

Fiorino also told the advisors that progress was being made in navigating through the pandemic, and while it wasn't the end of that process by any means—as Winston Churchill said in the darkest days of World War II—"it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

On Tuesday, the “Big Three” cruise companies’ top leaders—Arnold Donald, president and CEO, Carnival Corporation; Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group; and Frank Del Rio, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings—talked to advisors. Donald and Del Rio appeared in videos, while Fain was interviewed by David Crooks, senior vice president of product and supplier relations for World Travel Holdings.

Separately, Crooks also hosted a cruise line executive panel with top sales leaders, including: Dondra Ritzenthaler of Celebrity Cruises, Adolfo Perez of Carnival Cruise Line, Katina Athanasiou of Norwegian Cruise Line, Vicki Freed of Royal Caribbean International, John Chernesky of Princess Cruises and Cunard Line, Michelle Sutter of Holland America Line and Michelle Lardizabal of MSC Cruises.

The conference includes creative virtual approaches to activities that advisors typically enjoy during the annual conference. “Even though we could not be sailing aboard the beautiful Celebrity Apex, we created a robust and fun-filled agenda, complete with our famous theme parties, that will have our attendees feel like they are cruising from the comfort of their home,” said Daly.

For example, the conference's culinary highlights include mixology classes with GOGO Vacations and bartenders from the Caribbean, and with Princess Cruises starring celebrity master mixologist Rob Floyd; cooking demonstrations from Virgin Voyages’ John Diorio, who will prepare Pink Agave's guacamole and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Gina Garrett, who will cook mushroom risotto; and a fun wine tasting where Daly and Fiorino will share their favorite wines.

Conference attendees are normally treated to a special production from the onboard entertainment staff; however, this year attendees will get a special treat as they are transported to the English Pub on Royal Caribbean International to watch musician Toby-Joe Reilly perform, as well as to Carnival Cruise Line’s Punchliner Comedy Club to listen to comedian Tommy Drake.

Another famous guest taking the stage will be reality TV star Captain Lee, who sits down with Daly to discuss yachting, the pandemic and more.

Advisors can follow happenings of the Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. virtual conference, by using the #2020VisionConference hashtag.

