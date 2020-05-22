Dream Vacations to Award Nine Veterans, First Responders a Free Agency Franchise

Dream Vacations has announced its ninth annual Operation Vetrepreneur contest, in which military veterans can enter the business plan contest to win a free travel agency franchise. In recognition of the contest’s ninth anniversary this year and to pay tribute to the community heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, in 2020 Operation Vetrepreneur is being expanded to award nine military veterans and community heroes with a free franchise. The contest begins May 25 and runs through July 31.

The Dream Vacations franchise contest is open to former members of any of the five branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date, as well as community heroes, such as first responders, educators and medical professionals who are residents of the U.S. To participate, candidates must complete an online entry form and an introductory phone interview with a franchise development manager. Candidates will be required to submit a candidate profile, business plan and video. Finalists will be invited to participate in follow-up phone interviews before winners are selected.

Nine winners will be notified in August 2020. Each grand prize is valued at $11,600 and includes a complimentary Dream Vacations franchise with a waived $9,800 initial start-up fee and monthly service fees.

In addition, for military veterans, Gold Star families and community heroes interested in starting a work-from-home business immediately, they can purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency business now at a 30 percent discount and receive an enlistment package and ongoing support. They can select one of four perks currently being offered: $2,000 travel training credit; earn nearly $5,000 back based on initial fee through the Earn Back promotion; waived administrative fees valued at $1,350; or a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet valued at $1,000.

They also receive a waived training fee for a business partner, the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and veterans as associates at a discount, the flexibility to move residences and stay in business, veteran networking opportunities and access to a Command Center, which serves as the hub for everything military-related from discounts, reward programs and marketing assets to educational tools, special dates that should be observed to honor the military, and valuable information to assist those who have and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Visit www.OperationVetrepreneur.com or call 888-249-8235.

