Elite Voyages Joins USTOA

Terry Dale, president and CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) has announced that Elite Voyages has joined USTOA as its newest Active Member. This brings the current total to 50 Active Members representing 145 brands.

“There’s no denying the growing demand for personalized trips that are tailored to the interests and preferences of luxury travelers,” said Dale. “Elite Voyages is an award-winning specialist in this thriving market and a very welcome addition to USTOA.”

Elite Voyages specializes in bespoke travel experiences. The company caters to discerning travel clients by creating getaways with uniquely designed programs and one-of-a-kind customized travel arrangements to destinations around the globe. With deep industry knowledge, experience and a worldwide network, Elite Voyages provides its guests with authentic and enriching tour experiences.

“We are beyond thrilled to become an Active Member of USTOA, as the association is recognized in the travel trade worldwide as a preeminent organization for tour operators in North America,” said Alex Wang, president and CEO of Elite Voyages. “This will help us a great deal with the U.S. and Canadian travel advisor community. They will book with us confidently knowing their clients’ investments will be protected by the USTOA Travelers Assistance Program.”

Ricko Tindage, Elite Voyages’ director of sales and marketing added, “We were constantly asked by our travel advisor partners if we were a member of USTOA before giving us their business. It is an honor to be joining this association. We look forward to participating in and supporting USTOA’s missions and strengthening its core value of ‘Integrity in Tourism’ with many of our existing and new travel advisor clients.”

For more information, visit www.ustoa.com.

