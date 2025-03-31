Expedia TAAP Launches New Feature: The Agency Service Charge

Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) has announced the launch of its platform’s newest feature: the agency service charge, which gives travel advisors the option to add a discretionary charge to an Expedia TAAP lodging booking. This highly requested capability ensures that travel advisor partners can be compensated further for their expertise and time without requiring a separate transaction outside of the Expedia TAAP platform.

With the agency service charge feature, travel advisors can apply up to 30 percent of the total booking value as an agency service charge. This charge can be added to both standalone lodging and package rates.

“As more travelers are turning to travel advisors for their expertise, we're here to support them every step of the way as a trusted partner and ally,” said Robin Lawther, vice president of Expedia TAAP. “The ability to add an agency service charge has been a highly requested feature, making it a natural next step in expanding our platform and continuing to empower travel advisors to expand their businesses and boost their earnings.”

Travel advisors can seamlessly integrate agency service charges into their lodging bookings at checkout, and agency managers can also easily keep track of agency service charges across their teams with their monthly Expedia TAAP statements.

The ability to add an agency service charge is available in several markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com .

Related Stories

Travel Guard Updates User Interface for Travel Advisors

ALG Vacations Unveils Limited-Time Cancun Deals

The Travel Institute Previews Complimentary Q2 PEP Talks

Americans Are Recession-Proofing Their Travel Plans