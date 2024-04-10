Internova to Host Youth Travel Summit on April 13

For the second year in a row, Internova Travel Group is hosting the I AM C.U.L.T.U.R.E.D. (IAC) Youth Travel Summit, an annual program that gives BIPOC high school students an opportunity to learn from insiders and influencers in the travel industry.

The 2024 summit, which will take place on Saturday, April 13, at Internova’s New York City headquarters, is designed to inspire the next generation of global travelers and introduce young people to the wide variety of careers they can choose from in the travel and tourism industry. Right after the summit, the students will be leaving on a trip to Italy.

The theme of this year’s summit is professional development. A photographer will be available to take headshots of the students for LinkedIn profiles. Breakout sessions will include topics such as "How to Make the Most of LinkedIn," "How to Build Your Resume" and "The Power of Networking." Representatives from hotel chains, airlines, cruises and tour operators will be on hand to speak with participants.

IAC empowers BIPOC high school students to become innovative global citizens through experiential learning, mentorship and cultural experiences. It organizes travel abroad programs, provides opportunities for community service and offers monthly workshops on topics like financial literacy, wellness and college and career readiness.

