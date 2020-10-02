Nexion Travel Group Celebrates 25 Years at Annual Conference

Nexion Travel Group, a host agency for independent travel professionals, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020 “with a firm belief in the future and the value of travel advisors.” Nexion began its life in Silicon Valley 25 years ago as a technology solutions company, before becoming a part of Sabre in 2003.

In addition, Nexion Travel Group is also celebrating a decade since it became part of Travel Leaders Group (now Internova Travel Group).

As for 2020, however, Nexion has pivoted to virtual events and support, as well as changing its programs to reflect its members’ new needs. To note: Nexion Travel Group developed several virtual series for members to sharpen their skills, including the “Back to Basics” and “Chaos to Control” series. The “Back to Basics” series involved quick-learn topics like marketing, Nexion Travel Group tools, sales training, client retention and destination knowledge. “Chaos to Control” helped advisors navigate through these challenging times and focus on business recovery. Internova Travel Group’s financial assistance webinars were also available to members, covering information on new legislation and programs like the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance, as well as the other financial aid programs available to small businesses.

For “armchair” travelers in 20201, the Escape marketing campaign launched Virtual Escapes, which provides a platform for suppliers to virtually show off products via ship, hotel, resort and destination tours. Nexion Travel Group advisors can use these for their own education and share with their clients. The Virtual Escapes toolkit also houses culinary experiences, wellness programming and entertainment, plus a variety of marketing, business development and safe-travel resources. The Armchair Explorer email campaign from Travel Leaders Network, sent from Nexion Travel Group members to their clients, have included such entries as the best places to whale watch and virtual tours of national parks, some of the most popular museums in the world and more.

2020 Ambassador

Nexion Travel Group also announced the winner of its 2020 Ambassador Award: Mary Anne Thoman. Each year, the host agency recognizes the member who best embodies the spirit of Nexion Travel Group. The award was given to Thoman during the company’s annual conference, this year called CoNexion At Home, held virtually.

Ambassador Award recipients are nominated by their peers and Nexion Travel Group staff and are expected to show excellence in a variety of areas, including high sales, use of Nexion Travel Group’s preferred supplier partners and participation in the host agency’s events, programs and tools. Beyond that, the Ambassador is a travel advisor who seeks to better themselves and their business and support the travel advisor profession as a whole.

Thoman has owned Travel Connections 2 in Tulsa, OK since 1984. She is a member of the Circle of Excellence, Nexion Travel Group’s award for its top-selling members, and leads the networks group for Tulsa and is active in communicating hot issues and reminders to the group, such as the importance of participating in the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).

A regular on NexionTown, Nexion Travel Group’s tool for member discussions, Thoman was also honored as the NexionTownie of the Year. This is her second time as NexionTownie of the Year, having previously won in 2019.

