Oasis Travel Network Concludes Annual Conference, Names 2020 Award Recipients

Oasis Travel Network (OTN) recently held its well-attended annual conference on November 30 and December 1. To accommodate members during the pandemic, the conference shifted to a dynamic virtual format for the first time.
The two-day event included a general session, supplier lightning rounds and panels focusing on the reopening of cruising and information on talking to clients about traveling now and in 2021. There were also breakout sessions, special guests and a virtual tradeshow over Zoom.
Conference participants who registered for OTN’s event were also invited to attend the Family Travel Spotlight preceding OTN’s event on November 30, where they had the opportunity to network with Family Travel Association (FTA) members and industry executives, hear from FTA leadership, and learn industry research shaping trends in family travel sector.
During the complimentary event, OTN shared its 2020 award recipients and prize winners, including naming its “Rising Star of the Year,” Kellyn Reed, and the 2020 “Chairman’s Club Top 10” members. OTN awarded Chubb with “Insurance Supplier of the Year,” a newly added category for 2020. For the second year running, Norwegian Cruise Line was awarded “Cruise Supplier of the Year.” Delta Vacations scored the award for “Land Supplier of the Year,” also for the second year in a row.
As the event winded down, Lee Smolinski, founder and chairman, OTN, shared some words of optimism and positivity for the year ahead: “Soon enough, we’ll all be together again. Thank you for sticking with us. We’re here for you always.”
Visit www.oasistravelnetwork.com.
