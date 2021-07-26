Passport Online Expands Cruise and Land Content Feed Options

As the need for leisure content through agencies, itinerary planners, website providers and travel agencies grows, Passport Online has developed a new tool for leisure travel industry partners to utilize the content from their cruise and land database. The Content API provides usable data including more than 350,000 cruise, tour, wholesale and resort departures, from over 26,000 unique itineraries. This includes more than 19,000 consortia exclusive offers that display only on consortia member sites. This new content option expands beyond the current VacationPort, NexCite and Datafeed content solutions for leisure agencies.

“As the agency community has evolved and more technology is available to these businesses, we wanted to offer a true API allowing today’s technology solutions to use the content in this way,” said Jeanne Colombo, president of Passport Online in a press announcement. “The Content API puts the power of our content in the user’s hands. The customer can pull requested products, including exclusives in live calls. It does require a developer to manage the live API calls, but takes fewer resources than the full Datafeed. It is very quick to set-up and users can decide which content they want, the presentation of the content, branding and collection of analytics.”

Since 1995, Passport has been supplying content to retail agencies, consortia and host agencies’ online marketing programs with their VacationPort program. This includes aggregated content from more than a hundred suppliers, along with tools to allow the user to preference suppliers as Highly Preferred, Preferred, Included or Excluded. VacationPort includes a powerful search capability, the ability to create content specific search result links to add to websites. It also includes e-mail tools enabling advisors to easily add offers into attractive e-mail templates to send to clients and prospects.

In 2005, Passport developed NexCite, which provides agencies and independent agents with a complete website solution, including content and tools. Today, thousands of NexCites are active. Consortia and host agencies can design a cloned NexCite to offer their members, with branding and exclusive products included.

In 2015, after a number of larger agencies and consortia requested more control over the content, Passport developed a Datafeed product that enables the client to take the full product and pricing feed and have their developers manipulate the way that the products displayed. A number of large agencies use this product today.

