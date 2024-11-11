Passport Online Rebrands as VacationPort

Passport Online has announced its rebranding to VacationPort. Alongside the new name, VacationPort has introduced a new logo that aims to captures it role as a digital bridge connecting suppliers, consortia, and agents across all levels of the travel industry.

The rebranding is a strategic move to enhance VacationPort’s product offerings and expand its market presence. Customers can look forward to a suite of new features and improvements designed to simplify and enrich the travel planning experience.

In late September, Passport Online launched a new Premium tier of its flagship website program, NexCite, along with custom website design services. These offerings ensure that each website reflects the unique identity of the client’s brand and style. The Premium tier includes all the powerful tools and features of NexCite, plus:

Exclusive model pages and themes

Blog functionality

Five additional AgentPort accounts

Enhanced setup with up to five hours of design support

Custom trip requests

Free ESP social media account and library

Priority support

Coming soon are new Supplier and Destination Highlight Pages, seamlessly integrated into VacationPort’s systems to boost brand exposure and highlight the unique attributes of each supplier and destination.

VacationPort also announced the recent appointment of Lisa Maher as the new sales manager. With her experience in driving business growth and nurturing client relationships, Maher is expected to maximize the value of each client’s VacationPort partnership.

