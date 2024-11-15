Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand National Sales Team

Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, have announced the addition of three top-performing sales professionals to their national sales team with the purpose of assisting travel advisors. Based in New Jersey, Lil Musmanno represents the newly created New York/New Jersey metro territory; Nicole Isaac is based in Bethlehem, PA, and covers the Mid-Atlantic states; and Los Angeles-based Ana Hernandez is responsible for the Los Angeles metro area.

All three new members will be tasked with building and re-establishing connections with travel advisors in their regions to identify new leisure travel opportunities and strategies to grow commission income for package bookings of FIT, cruise vacations, destination wedding and honeymoon travel, groups, incentive travel and more. They join a nationwide team of 15 full-time business development managers, including one dedicated to assisting travel advisors with cruise vacations.

Musmanno, who has more than 35 years’ experience working with travel advisors in the New York/New Jersey area. Isaac, with 29 years of travel industry experience, brings long-lasting client relationships to Pleasant Holidays and Journese. Lastly, Hernandez has won awards as a travel advisor and cruise reservation specialist.

Pleasant Holidays and Journese are members of Tourism Cares, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and active members of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), and participate in its $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.

For more information, visit www.pleasantagent.com or www.journese.com.

