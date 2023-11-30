Squaremouth Predicts the Four Biggest Travel Trends Next Year

This year has been a challenging one for travelers thanks to passport delays, pilot strikes, natural disasters and other uncommon disruptions. Looking ahead into the new year, Squaremouth, a travel insurance marketplace, revealed its predictions of the most notable travel trends to expect in 2024.

1. 2024 Will Be the Most Expensive Year on Record for Travelers

Travelers have seen an increase in travel prices for the past three years running. The average international trip cost in 2023 is $6,574, up 21 percent from last year and 30 percent over 2021. Data indicates this trend shows no signs of stopping, and many travelers share this same sentiment and expect to spend more on travel. A recent Squaremouth survey revealed that 82 percent of travelers foresee their travel spending either increasing or staying the same in 2024. If this proves to be true, travelers will be spending more on trips than ever before.

2. European Destinations Will Continue to Thrive

In 2023, Italy dethroned Mexico as the most popular international destination for the first time in 10 years. In 2023, nearly 40 percent of customers purchased travel insurance for a European trip, the highest percentage Squaremouth has ever reported. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with countries such as France, Spain and Germany emerging as popular vacation destinations.

3. Flight Delays Will Be a Major Travel Concern

Travel complications and delays have become a familiar occurrence for travelers, as nearly one-quarter of flights in 2023 have been late in arriving at their destination. These lengthy delays can cause major frustration and travel complications, with the potential for significant financial loss. Roughly 25 percent of paid travel insurance claims are due to flight delays and missed connections, with an average claim payment of $485, according to Squaremouth data. With travel delays being the most common claim, more travelers are expected to specifically seek travel delay coverage moving forward.

4. Travelers Will Be Seeking Adventure in 2024

Adventure tourism has seen a huge increase this year, with safaris, hiking, snorkeling and skiing being the most popular activities among travelers. More than 40 percent of travelers are “looking for adventure” when traveling. Safari travel, as well, is surging in popularity heading into 2024. Squaremouth has seen an 18 percent increase in safari tourism despite a substantial jump in cost, proving that adventure tourism isn’t as price sensitive as some may assume. With that in mind, 2024 is forecasted to be another big year for adventurers.

