Stats: 44 Percent of Americans Plan to Travel by End of 2020

A recent Allianz survey of its U.S. travel insurance customers has found that 44 percent anticipate traveling before the end of 2020. However, among the customers who won’t travel this year, 30 percent of the respondents don’t know when their next trip will be. Five percent are already traveling.

The survey also found a subtle correlation between customer age and when customers plan to travel next. Older customers were more likely to report that they don’t know when they will travel next, compared to younger customers. Specifically, the survey found that 31 percent of customers ages 55 and up said they don’t know when they will travel again versus 26 percent of customers under the age of 55 who provided the same answer. Twenty-five percent of customers under the age of 55 said they will travel within the next one to three months, compared to 17 percent of customers ages 55 and up who plan to do the same.

When asked how they will travel next, 65 percent of Allianz customers indicated they will fly, while 28 percent will drive. For those planning to book an airline seat, 36 percent of all respondents planned to fly domestically, while 28 percent were going to fly to an international destination. Just 5 percent said they plan on taking a cruise as their next form of travel.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

For those hoping to leave the country, European landmarks tied with sandy beaches in Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii as the top destinations. With that said, “within the continental U.S.” was, by far, the most popular response, with nearly six in 10 saying so.

The study asked 4,300 of Allianz’s U.S. travel insurance customers between June 1 and 29, 2020.

Source: Allianz

Related Stories

Leisure & Hospitality Suffers 1/3 of All Job Losses Due to COVID

South Africa Tops Virtuoso Clients’ Wish Lists

WTTC Calls on Global Government Coordination for COVID Recovery

Stats: 42% of Advisors’ Inquiries Are for U.S. Destinations