Stats: 59 Percent of Americans Plan to Travel This Spring

While many people are still feeling anxious about the year ahead, a majority are feeling hopeful (53 percent), according to recent research by Vacasa, a rental management platform, in collaboration with Allison + Partners.

In addition to most people feeling hopeful for 2021, nearly six in 10 Americans (59 percent) say they plan to take a vacation at some point this spring, with 29 percent saying they will travel for spring break. Of those planning to travel this spring, three-quarters of them (73 percent) would be traveling for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic just over a year ago. The “Spring Break-Down of the Season’s Top Travel Trends” also found that most people (53 percent) plan to travel with their spouse and/or kids. Just 10 percent plan to vacation with friends.

Perhaps not surprising, three in five consumers have already or plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before traveling. One-third noted that they feel safe traveling because there are COVID-19 vaccines available.

Travelers are still looking for destinations where they can be outdoors, whether it be the beach (57 percent of responses), mountain setting (29 percent) or lake (25 percent). A majority (56 percent), regardless of where they will travel to, plan on staying within 500 miles of home. As for people who have vacationed in the past year, 41 percent will be taking their farthest journey yet this spring, while a similar 46 percent say they will be traveling roughly the same distance as their previous trips.

Two-thirds of respondents say they will change their plans if there is a COVID-19 spike in the destination they planned to visit.

As for why they are traveling, more than half (54 percent) said that rest and relaxation is among their top two motivators, along with quality time with family and friends (43 percent). The top reasons for traveling for the first time are: Being cooped up at home for too long (42 percent) and needing a change in scenery and/or company (39 percent).

Allison + Partners surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers over the age of 18 in February and March 2021.

Source: Vacasa

