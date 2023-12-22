Study: Gen Z Women Feel Empowered to Travel Solo

A survey of Gen Z women found that more than half (58.3 percent) of respondents are interested in traveling abroad alone. StudentUniverse, a Flight Centre Travel Group company and the world’s largest student and youth travel marketplace, investigated the thoughts and behaviors of women within this age group, specifically toward solo travel, as the number of females venturing on their own continues to rise.

Instilling a sense of empowerment, the appeal of booking a solo adventure is fueled by the experiences of globetrotting females, as an overwhelming majority (83 percent) stated they have been influenced by the travels of others, whether that be historical figures like Amelia Earhart or their favorite social media influencer. Furthermore, of those who have previously traveled alone, 48 percent said they would encourage females to plan an individual trip.

This generation of women tends to be more in tune with mental health, which attributes to the fact that the top motivators for traveling solo are related to soul-searching. A majority (69.7 percent) of respondents stated that their main reason for scheduling an individual trip is to get out of their comfort zone, while self discovery (62.3 percent), a sense of freedom (60.3 percent), self-care (57.9 percent) and boosting their confidence (51.1 percent) closely follow. These motives attest to the reason that 69.2 percent of young women prefer solo vacations to be centered around relaxing by the beach or pool. Other top activities include sightseeing (59.4 percent) and wellness adventures (59 percent), while only 32.8 percent of travelers showed interest in nightlife experiences.

When considering the top travel styles and motivators, it is no surprise that Europe ranks as the number-one destination of female Gen Z solo travelers. Thanks to its beaches, sightseeing opportunities and rise in popularity on social media, Europe has drawn the interest of 68 percent of respondents. The South Pacific and East Asia also appeal to these travelers, with 44.1 percent interested in visiting countries like Australia and New Zealand and 40.8 percent intrigued by China and Japan.

Despite the appetite and appeal to travel alone, for Gen Z women, solo travel still poses concerns. When navigating a foreign country without a companion, the primary reservation, as stated by 71.3 percent of respondents, is the fear of getting lost or stranded, while general safety concerns and being scammed closely follow at 69.1 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively. These areas of concern influence their choice of accommodations, as 52.6 percent of females prefer to stay in hotels (where they are more likely to have trusted staff at their disposal) as opposed to vacation rentals like Airbnb or hostels (23.2 percent). Further, these travelers are more inclined to book reservations at a hostel with a private room (18 percent) compared to a shared dorm at a hostel (3.4 percent).

